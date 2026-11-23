By Jonathan Swan, Julian E Barnes and Maggie Haberman

The Chinese woman at the heart of the Nvidia scandal kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was carrying out a secret affair with Jensen Huang, according to multiple people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence reports that describe the encounters.

The woman, Alice Huang, was in touch with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year, the people with knowledge of the intelligence said. That period overlaps with at least a portion of the time she was in a relationship with Mr. Huang, then the head of the world’s leading maker of advanced artificial intelligence chips.

U.S. intelligence agencies have also gathered evidence that Ms. Huang’s business partner, Kang Wei, who was often introduced as her husband, worked with the same Chinese spy agency, the people said.

The extent and specific timing of Ms. Huang’s contacts with the spy agency — and Mr. Kang’s work for the same intelligence service — have not been previously reported.

Ms. Huang’s contacts with the Chinese spy agency last year and up through recent months help to flesh out how U.S. officials came to believe that Mr. Huang, who resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive earlier this month, was the target of an intelligence operation.

They correspond not just to the time when he was conducting the affair but also to at least part of the period when Ms. Huang’s company, Megaspeed, was acquiring large amounts of advanced Nvidia chips, some of which went to data centers in Southeast Asia serving Chinese technology companies like Alibaba and some of which are suspected of being smuggled to China.

Allies of the former Nvidia chief, including President Trump, have sought to minimize the scandal and questioned whether Ms. Huang was spying for Chinese intelligence. But the newly revealed information underscores the continuous contacts that she had with the Ministry of State Security, even as she was in a romantic relationship with Mr. Huang.

It also helps to flesh out why some American officials have been worried that Ms. Huang’s role is just one element of a much broader push by China in that technological battle. The Ministry of State Security has prioritized focusing on acquiring high-end chips and advancing China’s A.I. ambitions.

U.S. officials are investigating the role of Ms. Huang and Mr. Kang in a network of Southeast Asian companies, including Megaspeed, that have been linked to the possible smuggling of Nvidia chips to China, to evade U.S. export control laws. U.S. officials are still working to determine the full extent and duration of their work with Chinese intelligence.

The intelligence gathered by the U.S. contains evidence — including shipping records — demonstrating the role of Ms. Huang and Mr. Kang in that network of companies, people with knowledge of the intelligence reports said. The New York Times has previously reported that Ms. Huang and her family have a web of connections to Chinese defense contractors.

Mr. Huang initially described his relationship with Ms. Huang as normal interactions with a business customer. He acknowledged an affair only after The Times revealed last month that Ms. Huang had been identified by the United States as a Chinese intelligence asset and that the Nvidia chief had been picked up on electronic surveillance targeting her.

He stepped down this month after The Times subsequently reported that he had an affair with a subordinate at Nvidia. Administration officials never provided him with a so-called defensive briefing about Ms. Huang, a heads-up that the woman he was in a relationship with had been linked to Chinese intelligence.

A spokesman for Mr. Huang declined to comment. The White House, the State Department, the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Ms. Huang and Mr. Kang did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

Before the scandal broke into public view, advisers to Mr. Trump told him on at least two occasions that U.S. intelligence had uncovered Ms. Huang’s links to the Chinese spy agency and that she was in a close relationship with Mr. Huang while he was still running Nvidia, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the briefings.

Both times, including when his national security adviser discussed it with him, the president downplayed the concerns and made clear he did not want to intervene in the matter. The officials said Mr. Trump regarded Mr. Huang as a valuable ally and Nvidia as essential to the health of the American economy and stock market. Mr. Trump has recently suggested that Nvidia should consider bringing Mr. Huang back as chief executive, a possibility the company’s board has rejected.

“We have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them,” the president said at a White House news conference on Friday. “I think the company if they were smart they’d take that brilliant man, accept an apology and let him go back to work.”

Mr. Trump has claimed that no one in his government told him of any intelligence indicating that Ms. Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset.

“I don’t know that she is a spy,” he said. “Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she’s a spy.”

In fact, his administration has been monitoring Ms. Huang’s contacts with the Chinese spy agency for more than a year, a period when the Ministry of State Security has been intensifying its new role in seeking to give China an advantage in artificial intelligence.

“This network of companies working to procure and smuggle Nvidia chips lines up precisely with the M.S.S.’s recently stated core mission of circumventing and undermining U.S. export controls on semiconductors and other key technologies,” said Matt Pottinger, who served as deputy national security adviser during Mr. Trump’s first term, and who is chief executive of the open-source research firm Garnaut Global.

The Ministry of State Security has for decades declared that its mission is to combat espionage and to eliminate political threats to Communist Party rule in China. The minister of state security, Chen Yixin, gave a similar five-point statement as recently as late last year. Then in April, he unveiled a new, sixth mission — overcoming the “blockades” choking China’s access to key technologies like artificial intelligence.

“Deepen the struggle against blockades, and comprehensively advance artificial intelligence innovation, industry development and applications,” Mr. Chen wrote in a party journal. “Focus on tackling the ‘choke holds’ of critical technologies.”

“To assume the M.S.S. wasn’t at the center of this operation would be to assume that they are incompetent,” Mr. Pottinger added. “That’s not an assumption I would make.”

American spy agencies are still working to understand the role played by Mr. Kang, the business partner of Ms. Huang, whom she would introduce to associates as her husband. Multiple people with knowledge of the intelligence said the United States had collected evidence that Mr. Kang worked with the Ministry of State Security.

Ms. Huang also appears to have met with officials of China’s Ministry of Public Security, the nation’s main law enforcement agency, according to multiple people with knowledge of the U.S. intelligence reports.

Ms. Huang, Mr. Kang, Ms. Huang’s sister and companies associated with them have emerged as a significant branch of the Chinese effort to build data centers and acquire access to Nvidia chips to train powerful A.I. models. Ms. Huang’s network has been linked to efforts to supply the powerful chips to Chinese-state owned military contractors doing work for the People’s Liberation Army.

Little of the intelligence about Ms. Huang and her network has been provided to Capitol Hill, but lawmakers from both parties are demanding briefings.

A briefing this month for top lawmakers by John Ratcliffe, the C.I.A. director, and Jay Clayton, the director of national intelligence, was originally scheduled to discuss Iran, but The Times’s reporting on Nvidia led the lawmakers to ask questions about Mr. Huang and Alice Huang. Their answers raised more questions and left some lawmakers puzzled.

Trump administration officials postponed a follow-up briefing for top national security staffers scheduled for last Wednesday, in which senior officials were set to share details of the intelligence collected on Ms. Huang.

The intelligence about Ms. Huang was closely held inside the government until The Times reported the existence of the information in late October. Behind the scenes, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also the national security adviser, had written a confidential memo, dated March 30 this year, laying out Ms. Huang’s ties to Chinese intelligence.