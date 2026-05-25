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Home / World News / US treasury market ushers in Warsh era with bets on 2026 rate hike

US treasury market ushers in Warsh era with bets on 2026 rate hike

With the Iran war unleashing the biggest inflation surge since 2023, traders are pricing in that the Fed is virtually certain to start raising rates by December

Kevin Warsh

Kevin Warsh, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, speaks during a swearing-in ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 22 | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 8:13 AM IST

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By Ye Xie
 
As Kevin Warsh takes the helm at the Federal Reserve, bond investors are betting he’ll prioritize the central bank’s inflation-fighting credibility over President Donald Trump’s push for lower interest rates. 
 
With the Iran war unleashing the biggest inflation surge since 2023, traders are pricing in that the Fed is virtually certain to start raising rates by December. That’s a sharp reversal from just three months ago, when markets were betting there were deeper cuts ahead. 
 
The shift reflects the impact of turmoil in the West Asia, the resilient US economy and an AI-investment boom pushing the stock market higher, all of which have fueled concerns that inflation could remain stuck above the Fed’s 2 per cent target for some time.
 
 
In a volatile trading week, two-year Treasury yields — the most sensitive to Fed policy expectations — climbed to as much as 4.14 per cent Friday, the highest in more than a year and nearly 40 basis points above the top end of the Fed’s benchmark rate range. Thirty-year yields briefly touched 5.2 per cent last week, a level last seen in 2007, before retreating to 5.06 per cent. 

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Warsh assumes leadership as a growing number of Fed officials abandon their easing bias. Governor Christopher Waller — a Trump appointee who earlier this year advocated for rate cuts to protect the labor market — said Friday that the Fed’s next move is now just as likely to be a hike. A slew of policymakers, including Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and New York Fed President John Williams, are scheduled to speak this week.
 
As Warsh was sworn into office Friday, Trump, who has repeatedly pressured the Fed to lower borrowing costs, said he wants Warsh to lead the central bank independently.
 
Some investors, including Chitrang Purani, a portfolio manager at Capital Group, are turning more bullish on short-term Treasuries as yields rise and rate hikes are priced in. 
 
“I do believe that the bar to hiking rates is still reasonably high because this Fed and Warsh may want to be a little bit more patient before taking that next step to fully understand how inflation is translating into labor markets and financial conditions,” Purani said. “I personally don’t believe the Fed’s reaction function to economic data will be materially different under Warsh than it was in the past.”
 
In addition to reading tea leaves of Fed speakers, bond traders will also focus this week on auctions of two-, five- and seven-year Treasury notes for signs of investor demand.

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Topics : US Federal Reserve Federal Reserve US Treasury US Treasuries US interest rates

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 8:13 AM IST

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