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Home / World News / US Treasury Secy moved to military housing following Iranian threats

US Treasury Secy moved to military housing following Iranian threats

Bessent has been shifted to temporary military housing following threats from Iran, as he leads the Trump administration's efforts to tighten economic pressure on Tehran

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

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By Yash Roy and Hadriana Lowenkron
 
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is spearheading efforts to economically isolate Iran, was moved into temporary military housing after threats from the Islamic Republic.
 
An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said Bessent would not be deterred by the threats and remains committed to carrying out his work. 
 
The Treasury chief in late August launched Operation Economic Outcast, casting it as an “Economic D-Day” for Tehran and threatening sanctions on companies from any country that continued doing business with the Iranian regime. The Trump administration effort aimed to ratchet up pressure on Iran to bring the West Asia conflict to an end.
 
 
The Iran war, which the US and Israel launched in late February, is now in its ninth month, despite claims by President Donald Trump and advisers that it would last only weeks. The conflict and the resulting spike in energy prices were a major contributor to the Republican Party losing control of Congress in last week’s midterms.

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With the war largely in a military stalemate, as the US blockades Iranian ports and Tehran restricts the free flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Bessent has taken on a more prominent role. He’s overseen the rollout of a steady stream of new sanctions since August targeting Iran’s shadow fleet of ships carrying oil and supplies, its aviation industry and financial institutions that still do business with the Islamic Republic. 
 
The US effort to tighten the economic stranglehold on Iran has been a delicate affair. The administration has been unwilling to target China, a major purchaser of Iranian oil and Tehran’s most important economic partner, in a bid to keep relations between the world’s two largest economies on a steady track.
 
The protective measures taken for Bessent come even as a new round of diplomatic efforts have raised hopes of a breakthrough to end the war. Trump signaled Monday that he is looking to wind down military actions and pursue diplomacy even as he maintains economic pressure on Iran.
 
The New York Times first reported Bessent’s move to military housing. At least roughly half-dozen senior Trump administration officials this term have also been moved to military housing, including new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. 
 
The US has ordered the departure of diplomatic personnel and adjusted staffing at embassies across the West Asia in recent weeks, citing Iranian efforts to target Americans. In October, Iran said it could hit US political targets if there are renewed American attacks, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing an unidentified senior security official.
 
While the scope and nature of the threats against Bessent were not disclosed, Iran has targeted American public figures before. During the 2024 presidential campaign, the US Secret Service boosted Trump’s security over an Iranian plot to assassinate him.

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Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions US Treasury Trump administration Donald Trump administration

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 8:58 AM IST