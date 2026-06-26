Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 188 as rescue efforts expand

By Andreina Itriago and Patricia Laya

The death toll is rising in Venezuela after back-to-back earthquakes struck west of the capital on Wednesday, toppling buildings and severely damaging the country’s main international airport.

The natural disaster has killed at least 188 people and injured more than 1,500 others in a country where emergency response capacity is limited after years of political and economic turmoil. Nearly 3,000 families have been affected so far and 157 people remain missing, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

Material damage assessments are getting underway as rescue teams struggle to reach victims trapped under rubble, especially in the hard-hit state of La Guaira on the central coast. Some 250 buildings were damaged there, and the twin quakes impacted at least five other Venezuelan states.

Many places were experiencing outages of electricity, water and gas supply amid continued aftershocks. Venezuela’s oil facilities, however, appeared to be functioning normally, though one loading terminal near the epicenter was damaged.

The government will create an initial $200 million reconstruction fund using International Monetary Fund resources to finance repairs to infrastructure, hospitals and housing, Rodríguez said on state television. Officials are also discussing an additional fund to support victims, while public and private banks will activate special credit lines for people who lost businesses or jobs.

The fund will “allow us to rebuild infrastructure, hospitals, and build homes for those that lost theirs,” acting president Delcy Rodríguez said in a Thursday morning report, adding that the government would lease private-sector machinery to support rescue operations.

In La Guaira, the worst-hit region, images showed buildings reduced to rubble and extensive damage to Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetia, forcing it to close. Rodríguez said authorities were still unable to provide a complete accounting of casualties in the state, which she intended to visit soon. Local officials shared a preliminary toll of 105 deaths and 1,066 people injured in La Guaira as of around midday Thursday.

With eight hospitals affected, the government made 20 health centers in Caracas and elsewhere available to the public to treat injured patients, and ride-hailing apps Yummy and Ridery are offering free trips to hospitals and clinics. Citizens also reported they are once again able to access X after the social-media platform was blocked in 2024.

By Thursday afternoon, planes with help from the US, Spain, Mexico, Qatar and the UN had already departed toward Venezuela. Rescue teams also expected to begin arriving from countries including Colombia, Panama, Dominican Republic, and El Salvador. Rodríguez said China, Brazil and Caribbean countries have also pledged aid.

President Donald Trump said the US “stands ready, willing, and able” to help. “I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly,” he said late Wednesday on social media.

Later on Thursday, the US Treasury Department issued a license authorizing all transactions related to earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela that would otherwise be prohibited by sanctions.

Quake-prone Chile is sending aid and rescue teams, President José Antonio Kast said in a post on X, adding that he spoke with Rodríguez by phone on Thursday morning. The rare contact highlights the way in which the crisis is eclipsing political tensions for now, with Venezuela’s president also thanking neighboring Guyana for its support despite a feud over disputed territory.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration said it is mobilizing emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, health services, and essential non-food items for affected families, while helping ensure displaced populations receive the protection and assistance they need.

On Thursday morning, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US was sending search-and-rescue teams, medical resources and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela. “The airport there is badly damaged, so we’ll have to rely on the Department of War to deploy assets there,” Rubio told reporters in Bahrain. The State Department said later Thursday the US was mobilizing $150 million in aid.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Wednesday evening and was followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 quake, according to the US Geological Survey. The temblors were centered northwest of the industrial city of Valencia in Yaracuy state.

The disaster will place further strain on Venezuela’s oil-based economy, which is already grappling with one of the world’s highest inflation rates and recurring power outages.

It also poses a fresh challenge for Rodríguez, who took the reins of a deeply unpopular government after the US captured Nicolás Maduro at the start of the year. Venezuela’s political opposition has set up a website to track missing people in parallel to government efforts, while calling for the release of remaining prisoners for their safety.

Bonds issued by the government and state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA fell across the curve amid concerns around the nation’s emergency response capacity and the economic impact of the tragedy. Sovereign notes due in 2031 were down by 1.3 cents on the dollar in afternoon trading on Thursday, falling below 54 cents, according to indicative pricing data compiled by Bloomberg.

There were no immediate reports of extensive damage to Venezuela’s oil facilities, according to people familiar with the situation. The country’s refining hub in Paraguana continued operating normally, while work at the Jose port complex and the Puerto La Cruz refinery was unaffected, one of the people said.

Chevron Corp., the leading private-sector oil producer in Venezuela, said its business remains operational and all of its employees are accounted for.

Most ports continued to operate, although some oil loadings were suspended at the El Palito terminal in Carabobo state, according to shipping reports seen by Bloomberg.

Industrial chamber Conindustria said damage assessments are underway.

People across Venezuela were frantically searching for missing relatives, with social media filling with photographs and appeals for information, particularly from families in La Guaira.

Many Caracas residents remained outdoors overnight in neighborhoods including Los Palos Grandes and Altamira as repeated aftershocks rattled the capital. Others stayed inside their apartments fully dressed, with doors left open and bags packed in case they needed to evacuate.

Mayor Carmen Meléndez, speaking on state television from San Bernardino, one of most affected areas, said authorities worked overnight after three buildings collapsed. Some people were rescued alive but there were at least 25 dead in the capital, she said.

Sports and cultural centers are serving as shelters throughout Caracas, the mayor said, and vehicle traffic is moving regularly. But schools remained closed and authorities urged Venezuelans to cancel nonessential activities while rescue efforts continued.

CANTV, the state telecommunications provider, announced that its Internet, phone and television services will be offered free of charge for the next 48 hours.