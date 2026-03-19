Venezuela's acting Prez names new defence chief to replace Maduro loyalist

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced a major Cabinet shake-up Wednesday with the appointment of a new defence minister to replace Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez, who had been a cornerstone of the military's long-standing support for former President Nicolas Maduro.

Rodriguez announced the transition on her Telegram channel, saying the appointment of Gen. Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez to the role was effective immediately. She also thanked Padrino Lopez for his "loyalty to the Homeland" and expressed confidence in his future roles.

The announcement comes more than ten weeks after Rodriguez became acting head of state following the Jan. 3 US military operation that captured Maduro to put him on trial in the US on drug trafficking charges.

The Trump administration has since ramped up pressure on the Maduro loyalists currently governing the oil-rich nation.

Padrino Lopez was one of the longest-serving Cabinet ministers after Maduro took office in 2013 and one the country's longest-serving defence ministers following his appointment in 2014.