Venezuela's acting Prez names new defence chief to replace Maduro loyalist
The announcement comes more than ten weeks after Rodriguez became acting head of state following the Jan. 3 US military operation that captured Maduro to put him on trial in the US
Listen to This Article
Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced a major Cabinet shake-up Wednesday with the appointment of a new defence minister to replace Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez, who had been a cornerstone of the military's long-standing support for former President Nicolas Maduro.
Rodriguez announced the transition on her Telegram channel, saying the appointment of Gen. Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez to the role was effective immediately. She also thanked Padrino Lopez for his "loyalty to the Homeland" and expressed confidence in his future roles.
The announcement comes more than ten weeks after Rodriguez became acting head of state following the Jan. 3 US military operation that captured Maduro to put him on trial in the US on drug trafficking charges.
The Trump administration has since ramped up pressure on the Maduro loyalists currently governing the oil-rich nation.
Padrino Lopez was one of the longest-serving Cabinet ministers after Maduro took office in 2013 and one the country's longest-serving defence ministers following his appointment in 2014.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 7:22 AM IST