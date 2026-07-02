Venezuela turns to private sector to fill state void in earthquake relief

By Fabiola Zerpa and Mie Dahl

After years of treating entrepreneurs as adversaries — subjecting them to strict regulations and threats of expropriation — Venezuela’s socialist government is now turning to the private sector in the aftermath of devastating twin earthquakes that have so far left nearly 2,000 dead and 15,000 displaced.

Venezuela’s private businesses are rushing to fill the void from the government’s earthquake response, with construction, engineering and other firms deploying heavy machinery, supplies, food and experts from across the country to La Guaira, one of the areas hardest hit by the quakes on June 24.

“The key issue is time, we need to have solutions ready as fast as possible,” the country’s construction business group head Gustavo García Carrasquero said, speaking on joint efforts by private companies.

Temporary housing and hospitals are an immediate target. Firms are discussing with the government setting up shelters to hold from 2,000 to 10,000 people, to be ready in the next months. The initiative is led by two business associations — the construction and oil chambers — with backing from regional development bank CAF, which launched a $1 million seed fund for recovery works.

“This is a project that will rely on CAF for financial sustainability, as it requires long-term reliability and collaborative effort,” said Enrique Novoa, head of the Venezuelan Oil Chamber.

Both chambers are helping transport heavy machinery needed to remove the rubble to make way for rescuers in the absence of the government’s help and the urgent calls of relatives trying to find their loved ones. On state television, Rodríguez echoed the calls and requested the private sector’s help renting heavy machinery for rescue work. Oxy-fuel cutting equipment, shovels, excavators, small bulldozers and backhoes are now operating or on their way to La Guaira from industrial towns over 460 kilometers (285 miles) away. Technical operators are being sent too.

“With this joint effort, site-grading works for make-shift hospitals have already started,” García Carrasquero said. The US embassy is coordinating with the private sectors’ efforts by lending military vehicles able to transport equipment to the disaster areas.

La Guaira has been hit hard in the past. In 1999, unusual rainstorms triggered thousands of landslides and flash floods that killed an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 people and caused about $5 billion in losses. But then-President Hugo Chávez rebuffed help from the US. Instead, the Venezuela military helped rescue the nearly 120,000 people who became homeless in helicopters and ships, with the help of nearly 30 countries. Private companies helped then too.

“The private sector is usually very active in social participation and in supporting responses to disasters or crises,” said Luis Vicente León, president of Venezuelan consulting and research firm Datanalisis. The call for help comes after private companies endured burdensome controls by the government, including high taxation, price freezes and harassment.

The strained relationship changed significantly over the past three years, as authorities began relying more on companies to guarantee production and supply following macroeconomic crisis, he said. That opening included price liberalization, closer coordination with business associations and legislative changes. It deepened since Maduro’s capture, as US pressure to promote private investment has increased, León said.

The current level of coordination around aid through private companies and state agencies “would have been unthinkable during the period of conflict between the public and private sectors” in the later years of Chávez’s government, León said.

Foreign businesses and technology platforms have stepped in too. Elon Musk’s Starlink is offering free internet through July 25 in parts of Venezuela left with damaged power and telecommunications networks. Yummy, the Venezuelan ride-hailing and delivery app, offered free trips to hospitals and clinics in Caracas and launched an online tool for users to report structural damage and coordinate assistance.

Avianca and American Airlines are offering mile-donation campaigns through their frequent flyer programs to support humanitarian relief efforts in Venezuela. Airbnb’s nonprofit arm said it’s providing free emergency housing to first responders in Venezuela following the quakes.

Venezuelan shipping firm Lae offered free transport of donations to Caracas and La Guaira, while Calidex Courier, a Venezuelan company with offices in several Colombian cities, set up collection points and said it would deliver donations to the Red Cross at no cost.

Manufacturing, fintech and agriculture firms have followed. Engineers are assessing damage in buildings pro bono. Venezuelan food giant Empresas Polar supplied 26,000 boxes with staples, a daily distribution of 120,000 liters of bottled water and water trucks. Owners of private planes are sending supplies from abroad, including organizing flights from the Opa-locka and Fort Lauderdale airports in the US.

Construction materials and supplies are shipped from areas as far as the country’s heavy industries hub, in Puerto Ordaz, more than 650 kilometers away. From there, the owner of a hardware materials company moved quickly to repair a crane and send it with an operator. The businessman wanted to help quietly, asking to remain anonymous after years of government hostility toward the private sector. He said the government may bristle at private companies receiving credit for relief work that underscores the state’s own shortcomings.

In Barquisimeto, located in Venezuela’s western industrial hub, family businesses Ferreteria Italiana and Rollerdoors PSM launched Beds for Venezuela, an initiative to make and ship bunk beds to Venezuelans affected by the earthquakes. The companies, which sell materials, paint and hardware and manufacture metal structures and security doors, are now providing supplies, workshop space, labor and logistics for new beds.

“We are not experts at making beds, we had never done that,” said María Milagros Torres López, 36, the daughter of Ferreteria Italiana’s owner. “But now we are already becoming experts.”

Beyond immediate relief, the private sector will play a bigger role when it comes to reconstruction, León said.