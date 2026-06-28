Venezuelan tremors: Earthquakes push healthcare system to the brink

Earthquake victims are overwhelming healthcare centres in Venezuela’s coastal state of La Guaira and beyond, pushing an already fragile health system past its limits.

Two powerful 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck within a minute of each other on Wednesday evening. By Saturday afternoon, authorities reported nearly 3,240 injured people and a death toll approaching 1,430 nationwide.

The first wave of patients was mainly survivors suffering crush injuries and multiple fractures after being pulled from collapsed buildings. But physicians warn the crisis is entering a more dangerous phase as people trapped for days beneath the rubble began arriving with kidney failure, crush syndrome and limbs that can no longer be saved. The earthquakes are already testing a healthcare system weakened by years of economic collapse, shortages and the exodus of medical workers.

According to Huníades Urbina, a pediatric intensive care physician, public hospitals entered the disaster with shortages of emergency supplies and surgical material, about half the hospital beds they once had, and radiology equipment that is largely obsolete or no longer functioning. Around 30 per cent of the country’s physicians and 70 per cent of its nurses have left Venezuela over the past decade, he said.

Phones alerted millions before earthquakes hit

Venezuela does not have its own national early warning system, but people with Android phones received alerts from Google’s Earthquake Alerts system, which can pull data from more than two billion phones with built-in accelerometers. It can also sense vibrations from seismic waves.

How it helped in Venezuela

Google said the system is available in nearly 100 countries

It sent warnings that reached 11.4 million people on Wednesday, when the earthquakes hit the South American country

It gave users seconds or up to two minutes’ notice before the earthquakes

How the system works

When P-waves — fast-moving and milder primary waves of an earthquake, less likely to cause destruction — start radiating underground, Android phones sense the vibrations, collects data and sends it to Google servers for processing

The servers use information to figure out if an earthquake is happening

The system estimates the earthquake’s location and magnitude and then pushes alerts to phones

How much time it took in Venezuela

Within three seconds, phones sensed the P-waves of the first quake

Six seconds later, they identified an earthquake and sent out the first alerts

Several seconds after the first quake, a second, stronger earthquake hit, and more alerts were sent

The system considered both quakes as one event and alerted those experiencing shaking from both

Types of alerts