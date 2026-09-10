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Home / World News / Vessel traffic through Strait of Hormuz falls to 7, below 10-day average

Vessel traffic through Strait of Hormuz falls to 7, below 10-day average

Vessel traffic through the key oil-shipping waterway fell to seven on Wednesday from 12 a day earlier and remained well below the 10-day average of 14, preliminary ship tracking data showed

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

At the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, ‌some 28 commodity ships transited on Wednesday, a ‌level similar to the 10-day average of 27 | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

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Vessel transits ​at the Strait of Hormuz fell slightly on Wednesday to ??seven, compared with the previous day's 12, preliminary shiptracking data showed on Thursday, with levels also ‌lower than the ​10-day average of 14. 
Out ​of these seven, four vessels exited and ​three entered, according to the data. 
Some vessels could be sailing through the waterway with their transponders turned off and these are ​not considered in the counts.
Of the exits, one ‌was a very large crude carrier - Finland Prosperity - ​carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude. 
No tankers carrying liquefied natural gas exited the strait. 

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The ‌remaining three exits ​were made by ‌two dry bulk carriers and a short-range ‌dirty ??products tanker. 
 
Meanwhile, of the three ships ​that entered, one was a dry bulk carrier and the other two ​were a short-range tanker and a medium-range-sized tanker. 
At the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, ‌some 28 commodity ships transited on Wednesday, a ‌level similar to the 10-day average of 27. 
Of the total, 16 ships entered and 12 exited.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 10:52 AM IST