Vessel with 14 Indian crew members involved in incident off Oman coast

Amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, the Embassy of India in Muscat on Sunday said it has learnt of an incident involving a vessel with 14 Indian crew members off the coast of Oman.

The Indian mission did not share any details about the nature of the incident.

Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in vicinity of the incident, it said in a post on X.

"The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew," the mission said.

The Oman coast witnessed tensions last week as three vessels with Indian crew members came under US attack in the region. One of them killed three seafarers.