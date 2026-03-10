Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
West Asia war: Vietnam urges people to work from home to save fuel

Prices for gasoline in the Southeast Asian country have risen by 32 per cent, diesel by 56 per cent and kerosene by 80 per cent since the end of last month

Vietnam, Vietnamese flags

Long lines of cars and motorbikes were seen queuing at petrol stations in capital Hanoi on Tuesday | Image: PTI

Reuters HANOI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

Vietnam's trade ministry has called on local businesses to encourage their employees to work from home as part of efforts to save fuel amid supply disruptions and price surges triggered by the Iran war.
 
Vietnam has been among the countries hardest hit by fuel disruptions since the US-Israeli war on Iran began, as it is heavily reliant on energy imports from the Middle East, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, citing a report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
 
Businesses need to "encourage work-from-home when possible to reduce the need for travel and transportation," the statement said.
 
 
Prices for gasoline in the Southeast Asian country have risen by 32 per cent, diesel by 56 per cent and kerosene by 80 per cent since the end of last month, according to data from top fuel trader Petrolimex.
 
Long lines of cars and motorbikes were seen queuing at petrol stations in capital Hanoi on Tuesday.

The ministry also called on businesses and individuals not to hoard or speculate on fuel, according to the statement.
 
Prime Minister Pham Minh Minh made phone calls on Monday to his counterparts in Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE to secure supplies of fuels and crude oil.
 
Vietnam on Monday decided to remove import tariffs on fuels, effective until the end of April.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

