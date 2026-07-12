Vinod Khosla-led group to buy Seattle Seahawks in $9.6 billion NFL deal

By Tony Czuczka

A group led by tech billionaire Vinod Khosla agreed to buy the Seattle Seahawks in a deal that has been expected to set a National Football League record.

The deal is valued at $9.6 billion, Sportico reported earlier Saturday, citing people familiar with the details.

The estate of Microsoft Corp. co-founder Paul Allen, the franchise’s late owner, has entered into a formal sale agreement with an ownership group led by the Khosla family, including Vinod Khosla, according to a press release from the Seahawks.

The statement didn’t disclose terms of the transaction, which are subject to NFL approval.

Reported bidders for the Seahawks included Aditya Mittal, chief executive officer of steel and mining company ArcelorMittal, alongside former Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, and a separate offer from Khosla, the technology investor who co-founded Sun Microsystems.

“Excited to be part of this great franchise,” Khosla said Saturday on an X account bearing his name, adding that there would be no further comment until the sale is final.

The first round of bids for the Seahawks had been due on June 29, people familiar with the process said previously.

The Seahawks, who defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX in February, had been expected to fetch more than the NFL record of $6.05 billion the Washington Commanders went for in 2023. According to NFL rules, a potential ownership group must have 30% of a purchase price up-front.