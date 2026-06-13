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Home / World News / Violations of US blockade in Hormuz Strait will not be tolerated: Rubio

Violations of US blockade in Hormuz Strait will not be tolerated: Rubio

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that any violation of the American blockade and illicit transport of Iranian oil through the Straits of Hormuz will not be tolerated, an official statement said Saturday.

Rubio conveyed this to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who spoke with him on Friday to lodge a strong protest against the death of Indian nationals in US attacks on ships off the coast of Oman.

"The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

 

Rubio underscored that violations of the US blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated, Pigott said in a statement here.

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.

"Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," Jaishankar said in a post on X after he spoke with Rubio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

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