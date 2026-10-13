Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Visa gets approval to prepare for domestic payments business in China

Visa gets approval to prepare for domestic payments business in China

The approval marks an 'important milestone' toward the company serving China's domestic payments market, Visa said in a statement

VISA

Competitor Mastercard received approval to establish its bank card clearing business in 2020, and Amex’s joint venture in the country was approved to start bank card clearing services several months after that (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Paige Smith
 
Visa Inc. received approval to begin preparations to establish a domestic bank card clearing business in China, teeing up the firm to potentially follow rivals Mastercard Inc. and American Express Co. in serving the nation’s massive payments market.
 
The approval marks an “important milestone” toward the company serving China’s domestic payments market, Visa said in a statement.
 
“We greatly appreciate the important role of the leaders of the United States and China in pursuing a constructive and strategically stable relationship between the world’s largest economies,” Visa Chief Executive Officer Ryan McInerney said in the statement. “For more than 40 years, Visa has been an active contributor to China’s dynamic payments landscape. We look forward to taking the necessary steps in the process, pursuant to the PBOC’s regulations, to begin operating domestically in China.” 
 
 
Competitor Mastercard received approval to establish its bank card clearing business in 2020, and Amex’s joint venture in the country was approved to start bank card clearing services several months after that. 
 
Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump said he brought up Visa’s request for access to mainland China’s market during a meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing. Visa’s CEO McInerney accompanied Trump on that May trip to China. 

More From This Section

IMF

AI investment props up global growth, but war, debt threaten outlook: IMF

View of the closed frozen food aisle at a supermarket near Nantes after a cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems at French supermarket chains, causing food losses and fires at several stores, France | REUTERS

Cyberattack targets French supermarket fridges, sparks fires, spoils food

elon musk

Musk spends $276 mn on midterms to help Republicans retain Congress control

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts southern Panama days after major quakes

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts southern Panama days after major quakes

global economy

Global economy nears limits of resilience as energy squeeze persists: IMF

Topics : Visa China US China Chinese banks

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayNifty OutlookSuzlon Energy share priceDelhi Traffic AlertRBL Bank ShareIndia Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 10:12 AM IST