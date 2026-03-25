Volkswagen may turn car factory into Iron Dome hub with Israel partnership

German carmaker Volkswagen is in talks with Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems to convert one of its factories from making cars to producing missile defence equipment, the Financial Times reported.

What is Volkswagen’s Israel Iron Dome plan?

The Iron Dome is Israel’s short-range air defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery shells and drones. Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems with support from Israel Defense Forces, it uses radar to detect incoming threats and launches interceptor missiles to destroy those headed toward populated areas. The proposal centres on Volkswagen’s Osnabruck plant in Lower Saxony, which has been under pressure due to falling demand and restructuring plans.

How the Osnabruck plant could build Iron Dome components

Under the proposed partnership, the Osnabruck facility would be repurposed to manufacture parts for Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system

The plant would produce key components such as heavy-duty trucks that carry missile systems, launchers, and power generators. However, it would not manufacture the missiles themselves, the news report said.

The transition would not require significant new investment. The news report quoted a person as saying that the shift to defence production would be “relatively straightforward” and could bring together established defence technology with Germany’s manufacturing strength.

If approved, production could begin within 12 to 18 months, provided workers agree to the change.

Volkswagen already has a presence in military production through a joint venture between its subsidiary MAN and defence group Rheinmetall, which makes military trucks.

How the move could save jobs at Volkswagen’s Osnabruck plant

A key aim of the proposal is to protect jobs at the struggling plant. Around 2,300 positions are currently at risk, but the companies hope to retain the entire workforce.

The German government is said to be supportive of the plan, seeing it as a way to use idle industrial capacity while strengthening defence capabilities, the news report said.

Volkswagen has been searching for a long-term solution for the Osnabruck plant, where vehicle production is set to end next year under a cost-cutting plan agreed in 2024, the news report said.

The company is also planning workforce reductions, with about 35,000 employees expected to leave by 2030, though these exits are voluntary.

Why Europe’s defence push is driving Volkswagen’s strategy

The proposed partnership comes as European countries ramp up defence spending following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Germany alone plans to invest over €500 billion in defence by the end of the decade, with air defence systems a key priority.

Rafael is aiming to sell the Iron Dome system to European governments, including Germany. The company also plans to build a separate facility in Germany to manufacture missiles, which require specialised handling.

Germany has already begun strengthening its air defence network, including acquiring the Arrow 3 system from Israel Aerospace Industries.

Are there concerns about Iron Dome’s suitability in Europe?

While Iron Dome has been highly effective in Israel — intercepting more than 90 per cent of incoming rockets — some experts have raised concerns about its effectiveness in Europe, the news report said.

The system is designed for short-range threats, with a range of about 70 km, and has primarily been used to counter rockets from Gaza.