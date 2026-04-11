'Waiting for you': Trump says tankers heading to US for 'sweetest' oil

US President Donald Trump on Saturday highlighted the energy prowess of the United States, asserting that the nation possesses petroleum reserves exceeding those of the subsequent two major oil-producing nations combined.

In a statement shared on Truth Social, the President claimed that a significant fleet of vessels is currently en route to American shores to procure what he described as the highest quality and "sweetest" oil available.

"Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the world, are heading right now to the United States to load up with the best and 'sweetest' oil (and gas!) anywhere in the world," Trump stated.

The President further emphasised the scale of domestic resources, adding, "We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined -- and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!"

These remarks coincide with a pivotal diplomatic moment in South Asia, as high-level delegations from both the US and Iran reached Islamabad on Saturday. The Pakistani capital has taken centre stage as it hosts high-stakes peace talks between the two nations, marking a significant moment in regional diplomacy.

The Serena Hotel has emerged as the focal point of this diplomatic activity. Visuals from outside the luxury venue showed tight security and a flurry of movement as the international teams convened for the discussions.

The arrival of these delegations follows what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed "make or break" negotiations. Held under intense security, the summit aims to stabilise a fragile ceasefire and navigate the future of regional security.

On Saturday morning, the Iranian delegation departed their residence for the Prime Minister's Office to commence formal discussions. This movement followed a week of global anticipation after the ceasefire announcement on April 8.

Confirming these developments, the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai stated on X: "The Iranian delegation has departed from their residence en route to the Prime Minister's Office for a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif."

The ideological stakes were further highlighted by the Vice-President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, who suggested the outcome depends on the American approach. He noted on X that if they meet representatives of "America First," an agreement is probable; however, if they face "Israel First" representatives, no deal will be reached.

The gravity of the encounter is underscored by the high-level US team, which includes Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. They arrived in Islamabad as the world watches the "slippery" ceasefire talks with bated breath.

The Iranian team, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, arrived under unprecedented security. Al Jazeera reported that their aircraft was provided with full-circle protection, including AWACS and fighter jets, upon entering Pakistani airspace.

With Iran's Supreme National Security Council limiting the discussion window to 15 days, the next 48 hours are expected to determine whether the ceasefire evolves into a lasting resolution or a return to intensified conflict.