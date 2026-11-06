Wall Street catches its breath after AI-led multi-trillion-dollar rout

Wall Street looked set to stabilise on Friday after fears about tighter artificial intelligence (AI) regulations in the United States wiped trillions of dollars off the value of global stock markets and triggered a dash for safe-haven government bonds.

US stocks showed signs of stabilising on Friday as dip buyers stepped in to support the battered AI trade, though the severity of this week's rout has left investors questioning whether the worst is over.

The Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.3 per cent at 9:50 am in New York, pointing to an early rebound after the gauge posted its biggest one-day rout since the Covid pandemic. The S&P 500 rose 1 per cent, while the Cboe VIX Index hovered near 24.14.

The tech-led Nasdaq Composite notched its deepest one-day drop since Liberation Day in April 2025, wiping out $2.5 trillion in market value amid fears of greater AI scrutiny, particularly over data centre construction, after Democrats won big in US midterm elections.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5 per cent on Thursday as investors feared that the Democratic Party's sweeping midterm victory could stall AI infrastructure expansion and force a reckoning for smaller firms whose ability to raise funds has already been constrained by higher interest rates and tighter financial conditions.

It was the second straight day of selling in AI stocks and the fifth decline of more than 500 points in the Nasdaq Composite since mid-October, as the previously buoyant AI trade has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks.

The Nasdaq Composite is now in correction territory, having lost nearly 12 per cent from its record close on October 6. A correction is defined as a 10 per cent drop from a recent peak.

Europe's main bourses tumbled more than 1.5 per cent as the turmoil continued, but with Nasdaq futures pointing 1.5 per cent higher and Wall Street's VIX fear gauge also easing, investors were hoping for some respite.

Key AI stocks were mixed. Nvidia rose 4.5 per cent in premarket trading after suffering its worst day since January 2025, when the emergence of low-cost Chinese AI model DeepSeek hammered markets.

Other heavyweight chipmakers, including AMD, Intel, Broadcom and Micron Technology, were up between 4.5 per cent and 8 per cent, while Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX were also up 2 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, after losses earlier this week.

The expected rebounds were in stark contrast with market action elsewhere.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi both slumped about 6 per cent. Taiwan's benchmark plunged more than 8 per cent at one point before cutting losses as authorities scrambled to stem the selling.

“This has been brutal,” James Athey, a fund manager at investment firm Marlborough in London, said. “The question is where we go now? We are still looking at indexes that are near record highs and a sector (AI) where capex is still massive,” Athey said.