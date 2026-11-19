Rising fuel costs are complicating Walmart's efforts to keep prices low even as strong growth in its delivery and membership businesses prompted the retailer to raise annual forecasts ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

The world's largest retailer, seen as a bellwether for US consumer health, reported a 5.2% rise in third-quarter revenue to $188.84 billion, beating expectations.

It now expects fiscal 2027 net sales to grow 4.9% to 5.2%, up from its previous forecast of 4% to 5%, but still below analysts' expectations for growth of 5.5%, according to data compiled by LSEG.

CEO John Furner said surging diesel and transportation costs had added about $2 billion in incremental expenses this year and could hamper efforts to keep prices low as consumers head into the holiday shopping season.

"We will do everything we can in terms of efficiency," Furner said on a post-earnings call, adding that pricing "really depends on transportation costs and input costs as we move forward."

HOLIDAY PLANS

Walmart has cut prices on thousands of grocery and general merchandise items this year as Americans seek cheaper options amid high inflation and an Iran War that has pushed up fuel prices. Consumer sentiment, while improving in November, remains weak.

Rising freight and logistics costs have squeezed profits across the retail and consumer goods industries, though Walmart has partly offset the impact through nearly $3 billion in tariff refunds, Furner said.

Still, executives struck an upbeat tone about the holiday shopping season.

"It's game time," Furner said, noting that Walmart had sold 1 million more Thanksgiving turkeys than a year earlier after cutting the price of its holiday meal basket to its lowest since the programme was launched in 2022.

The retailer has leaned on its stores as "digital fulfilment nodes" for e-commerce orders and its higher-margin third-party marketplace, which posted gains during the quarter.

That has helped support sales as growth in store visits has slowed from a year earlier.

"The margin story is outrunning the traffic story right now," said David Wagner, head of equity at Aptus Capital Advisors.

The retailer has pushed deeper into membership, e-commerce and marketplace businesses to diversify revenue and support margins. Last month, it launched a bundled membership offer for its Walmart+ loyalty programme and its Sam's Club wholesale unit. Membership fee revenue rose by double digits in the three months through October.

Its push into faster delivery has also helped drive repeat purchases, while customers using the service were more likely to sign up for its membership programme, the company said.

Overall, US e-commerce sales increased 23%, compared with 28% growth a year earlier.

Walmart raised its annual adjusted earnings forecast to $2.84 to $2.89 per share from $2.80 to $2.87 previously. Analysts expect $2.88 per share.

Adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share edged past estimates, while operating expenses rose 5% to $40.01 billion.

Walmart shares fell about 2%. The stock has gained about 14% this year and is on track for a fourth straight annual gain.