War is 'very complete', says Trump, considers taking over Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said the ongoing war against Iran is “very complete” and indicated that the US is considering taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping route, as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate. According to a report by CBS News, Trump suggested that the conflict could be nearing its end. During a media interaction, the US President said American military operations had inflicted major damage on Iran’s defence capabilities and described the campaign as highly successful. ALSO READ: 'We'll see', says Trump on Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei “The war is very complete,” Trump said, adding that the US had already neutralised much of Iran’s military infrastructure.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, with a significant share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passing through the narrow waterway. Trump suggested Washington could consider taking control of the passage to ensure security and stability in the region.

His remarks come amid intensifying hostilities involving the US, Israel and Iran following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28. Several senior Iranian leaders were also killed in the operation.

Tehran subsequently launched retaliatory strikes targeting US military bases in several Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region.

Speaking earlier at the Republican Members' Issues Conference, Trump said American forces had destroyed a large portion of Iran's missile launch infrastructure and drone manufacturing capabilities.

“We have won in many ways but haven’t won enough. We go forward more determined than ever to achieve ultimate victory that will end this long-running danger once and for all,” he said.

Trump added that Iran was being “crushed” through joint US and Israeli operations, which he described as a demonstration of superior technology and military strength. According to him, American forces had already destroyed around 80 per cent of Iran’s missile launchers while targeting facilities involved in drone production.

He also claimed that Iran’s naval strength had been largely eliminated during the campaign. “Iran’s drone and missile capability is being utterly demolished. The Navy is gone,” Trump said.

In a separate press conference in Florida, Trump described the military campaign, known as Operation Epic Fury, as a “tremendous success”, claiming Iran’s military had been effectively neutralised within the first two days.

Trump also referred to a pledge made during his 2015 presidential campaign to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, saying he was now fulfilling that commitment.

Meanwhile, Trump criticised the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, saying the leadership change would likely lead to “more of the same problem”.