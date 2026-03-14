Was bullying, now begging: Iran mocks US over India's Russian oil waiver

Iran’s foreign minister has sharply criticised the US after Washington granted a temporary waiver allowing India to continue purchasing Russian crude oil, calling the move a contradiction of earlier American pressure on countries to cut such imports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the US had spent months pushing India and other nations to reduce or halt purchases of Russian oil following the Ukraine conflict, only to later encourage such buying amid disruptions in global energy supplies.

Posting on social media, Araghchi remarked that Washington had previously attempted to “bully” countries into ending Russian oil imports but was now seeking their co-operation to stabilise supply. His comments come as the US administration issued a 30-day waiver to Indian refiners, allowing them to receive Russian crude shipments that were already at sea.

The temporary relief was granted as escalating tensions in West Asia have complicated energy shipments and raised concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies. The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, has come under particular focus amid the ongoing regional conflict.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had defended the decision, describing India’s purchases of Russian oil as “inevitable” under the circumstances. He said the waiver was a practical step because several cargoes of Russian crude were already en route and could quickly meet Indian refinery demand.

Bessent added that the alternative would likely have seen the shipments diverted elsewhere, including to China, without easing supply concerns in the global market.

India, one of the world’s largest crude importers, has significantly increased purchases of discounted Russian oil in recent years as refiners sought to contain costs. It has maintained that its energy sourcing decisions are guided primarily by economic considerations and the need to ensure stable domestic supply.

However, Iran also recently allowed two India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, after Prime Minister Naredra Modi held a phone call with the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.