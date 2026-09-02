Water levels in three major rivers of Nepal cross danger mark, alert issued

Nepalese authorities on Wednesday urged people living in the central, western, and eastern parts of the Himalayan Nation to remain alert after water levels in three major rivers have crossed their alert levels following rainfall in different parts of the country.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology's Flood Forecasting Division, the Sun Koshi River in Sindhuli district, the Budhi Gandaki River in Gorkha and the Mahakali River in Dadeldhura were above alert levels as of 6 AM on September 2.

The division on Tuesday said that the Marsyangdi River in Lamjung district has crossed the danger mark at the Bhukundebesi water level monitoring centre at 11:15 PM.

According to the latest details released by the division, the water level in the Marsyangdi River is still on the rise. With the increase in water flow in the river, the risk of flooding is high.

As the water level has crossed the danger limit, people residing in the downstream area are urged to remain alert, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The division has asked people living in lower areas along these rivers to take special precautions as flood risk remains. Authorities have also urged residents near river banks to remain vigilant and identify safe locations in case water levels rise further.

Nepal is receiving continuous rain these days as monsoon remains active in many parts of the country, including Kathmandu.