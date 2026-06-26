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Home / World News / Watergate would be 12-hour news story today: Vance compares Trump to Nixon

Watergate would be 12-hour news story today: Vance compares Trump to Nixon

Vance described his admiration for Nixon during a conversation at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California

JD Vance

Widely expected to be a presidential contender in 2028, Vance spoke at the library while promoting his new book,

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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Vice President JD Vance on Thursday said the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon would have been a blip in today's news cycle, and he drew parallels between Nixon and President Donald Trump -- arguing that both were targeted by "deep state" forces.

Vance described his admiration for Nixon during a conversation at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California. Widely expected to be a presidential contender in 2028, Vance spoke at the library while promoting his new book, "Communion."  After talking about the book and his faith journey, Vance shifted to Nixon, saying the legacy of the 37th president is "enjoying a bit of a renaissance."  "If Watergate happened tomorrow, it would be like a 12-hour news story. The idea that it would have taken down a presidency is crazy," Vance said.

 

He went on: "If you look at the story of how the deep state took down Richard Nixon, it's not all that different from what the same groups of people, the same institutions tried to do to Donald Trump in the first Trump administration."  Vance then noted his own similarities with Nixon.

"Young senator, vice president, writes some bestselling books, is hated by the media," he said. "It kind of sounds like JD Vance. I've always liked Richard Nixon."  Nixon was in his second term when he resigned over the Watergate scandal in 1974.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration US government

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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