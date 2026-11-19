By Maddie Parker

Growing use of weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy in the UK has reduced annual grocery spending by more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion), a study found, as medicines reduce cravings and hit demand for things like potato chips.

Households with at least one user of GLP-1 drugs bought 415 million fewer food items in the year after they first started taking the medicine, according to data from Worldpanel by Numerator on Thursday. That compares with about 300 million when the consumer research firm last published its tracker in June.

Worldpanel estimates more than one in ten UK households will have a GLP-1 user by 2027. The proportion is already 8.5%, roughly the same level as those containing vegetarians and pescatarians combined.

“This is not a flash-in-the-pan trend, but a seismic change that requires retailers and manufacturers to rethink their strategies,” said Chantel Kennaugh, head of public sector and nutrition at Worldpanel.

Businesses and retailers are already adapting to smaller appetites and shifting spending. Morrisons and Tesco Plc are among the supermarkets that have launched smaller, protein-rich meals aimed at GLP-1 users. Health and pharmacy chain Boots has introduced products focused on digestive health.

Some of the displaced grocery money is moving to other areas such as clothing and footwear. GLP-1 users spent £78 million more than Worldpanel expected on health and beauty products, according to the study.