Who was Ali Larijani, Iran's security chief killed in Israeli airstrike?

Iran on Tuesday confirmed that Ali Larijani , the country’s national security chief, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. His son, Mortaza Larijani, SNSC deputy for security Alireza Bayat, and several bodyguards were also reported dead.

Larijani, 67, had emerged as a prominent symbol of Iranian defiance since the conflict began on February 28. He had been vocal with his criticism of the United States (US) and Israel and maintained that Tehran will continue to retaliate against "atrocities". He was last seen publicly on Friday during Tehran’s al-Quds Day parade.

The Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) described Larijani’s work as devoted "up until the very final moments of his blessed life" to protecting Iran’s national interests. It added that his "martyrdom" would strengthen the nation’s resolve and leadership.

His death marks the highest-ranking Iranian official killed by Israel since the first day of the conflict, when Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated.

Ali Larijani: Early life and family background

Born on June 3, 1958, in Najaf, Iraq, Larijani belonged to a prominent Iranian family from Amol. His father, Mirza Hashem Amoli, was a leading religious scholar, and his brothers held powerful roles in the judiciary and the Assembly of Experts, according to Al Jazeera.

At 20, Larijani married Farideh Motahari, daughter of Morteza Motahhari, who was a close aide to the Islamic Republic’s founder Ruhollah Khomeini. His family, because of its widespread influence, was once described by Time magazine in 2009 as the "Kennedys of Iran".

Scholar and revolutionary

Unlike many Iranian politicians, Larijani combined religious heritage with secular education. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from Sharif University of Technology in 1979. He later obtained a master’s and a doctorate in Western philosophy from the University of Tehran. He wrote a thesis on German philosopher Immanuel Kant.

READ | Iran crisis: After Larijani killing who else in Tehran can the US talk to? Later, he joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the early 1980s before becoming a part of the government. He served as Minister of Culture under President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (1994–1997) and as head of the state broadcaster IRIB (1994–2004). During his stint as the broadcasting chief, he faced criticism from reformists who accused his restrictive policies of driving Iranian youth towards foreign media, the report added.

Ali Larijani: Parliamentary leadership and Nuclear negotiations

Larijani was elected to parliament in 2008, representing Qom, and served as Speaker for three terms until 2020. He played a key role in securing Parliament's approval for the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He ran for the presidency in 2005 but failed to reach the second round. He also tried contesting again for the post, but was dismissed by the Guardian Council. In 2005, he was also appointed as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and chief nuclear negotiator. He resigned in 2007 over his disagreements with President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s nuclear policies.

He returned as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council in August 2025 under President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Security chief during war

While widely seen as the calm and pragmatic face of the Iranian establishment, Larijani adopted a more hardline stance in his final months. He cancelled an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, calling its reports "no longer effective". Following US-Israel strikes, he wrote on social media, "America and the Zionist regime [Israel] have set the heart of the Iranian nation ablaze. We will burn their hearts. We will make the Zionist criminals and the shameless Americans regret their actions".

A BBC report described him as a "moderate conservative" who oversaw major domestic and foreign policy initiatives. He was central to Iran’s crisis management, including directing the response to nationwide protests in late 2025 and early 2026, which human rights groups reported saw thousands killed and tens of thousands arrested.

He also served as an adviser to Khamenei. His death leaves a significant gap in Iran’s national security leadership amid the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel.