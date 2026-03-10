West Asia conflict Day 11: Iran warns of oil blockade, India secures LNG

The United States-Israel war with Iran, which started on February 28, saw its heaviest day of strikes yet on the Islamic Republic despite US President Donald Trump stating that the end of the war is "near". Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also threatened to block oil shipments from the wider West Asia region unless US and Israeli attacks cease.

Here are the top developments on the ongoing West Asia conflict at 9 p.m. on Tuesday (March 10).

India updates

Amid an ongoing shortage of LPG, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) issued an advisory to member restaurants to rationalise menus and evaluate alternative cooking measures.

India has secured additional supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) which do not pass through the embattled Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Reliance boosts LPG production at Jamnagar to stabilise domestic supply Industry body Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) cautioned that a prolonged conflict could disrupt global trade and affect India’s energy supplies, trade flows, and supply chains.

Iran’s latest moves

The IRGC said Tehran would not allow "one litre" of Middle Eastern oil to reach the US or its allies while US and Israeli attacks continue.

ALSO READ: Iran's security chief warns Trump to 'be careful not to be eliminated' Iran's security chief Ali Larijani threatened US President Donald Trump to "be careful not to be eliminated". "The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn't fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn't eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself," he warned.

What is the US plan going forward?

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth struck a more aggressive tone after President Trump’s suggestion the war could end soon, saying the US is conducting its most intense day of attacks against Iran and won’t give up until the Islamic Republic is defeated.

Hegseth also suggested the US-Israeli campaign may still have some way to go, raising concerns of further disruption in the oil industry and global markets.

Israel says not seeking 'endless war'

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that the country is not seeking an endless war with Iran, and that it will coordinate with the US on when to end the conflict.

"We will continue until the minute that we and our partners (United States) think is appropriate to stop," he added.

West Asian nations restart flights slowly

Airlines in the region are gradually starting to increase the number of flights even as various countries continue to intercept missiles and drones from Iran over their skies.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is operating a reduced flight schedule to around 100 destinations in more than 50 countries.

Etihad Airways operated less than 20 per cent of its regularly scheduled flights, while Qatar Airways saw only about 7 per cent of its normal operations.

ALSO READ: Who is an Ayatollah? Inside the Shia clerical system shaping Iran The UAE also said that following a drone strike, it is dealing with a fire in an area that houses its biggest oil refinery.

Oil prices and Asian markets

Oil prices have dropped 11 per cent after soaring to a more than three-year high in the previous session.

Brent crude fell 7.6 per cent to $91 per barrel after President Trump's comments of a quick end to the conflict, recouping some losses after surging to $120 per barrel.

India's equity markets rebounded after falling to a 10-month low in the previous session, supported by easing crude oil prices and hopes that the Iran conflict may be nearing an end.

Background: How did the war begin?

The US-Israel airstrikes on Iran began on February 28, resulting in the killing of Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on Israel and Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, hitting US assets as well as some civilian targets.