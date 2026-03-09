G7 nations to consider emergency oil release amid global price surge

The Group of Seven (G7) nations are expected to meet on Monday to discuss a joint release of petroleum from strategic reserves, coordinated by the International Energy Agency (IEA), as the West Asia conflict pushes up global crude prices , the Financial Times reported.

The report further stated that the United States (US) and two other member nations have expressed their support for such a release. G7 members include Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US.

How big are these reserves?

About 1.2 billion barrels of oil are held in strategic reserves by the 32 members of the IEA under a collective emergency mechanism meant to respond to oil price shocks. Out of this, the US and Japan account for about 700 million barrels. According to a source cited by the Financial Times, some US officials believe a coordinated release of 300–400 million barrels could be appropriate to tackle the supply crunch and control the prices.

This comes after oil prices across the globe soared to $116.71 a barrel on Monday before falling back a little after the news of the G7 meeting surfaced. Monday's meeting comes after the IEA held an emergency meeting last week and said that it is "ready to act to support the stability of oil markets," the report added. The organisation also said that the stock could last nearly one month of total oil demand in IEA countries and over 140 days of net imports.

The trigger

Oil prices surged after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Israeli territory and US military bases across West Asia. The escalation has disrupted oil shipments from the region and raised fears of a broader supply shock.

The G7 meeting comes as US President Donald Trump faces pressure from American leaders and allies to control prices. It also comes after his administration last week said that a release from the strategic petroleum reserves would not be needed to stabilise markets, the report added.

India is not a permanent member of the G7. However, it has participated in the 'Outreach Session' of the G7 Summit held in Canada last year. It is also not a full member of the IEA, and instead holds the status of an associate country. However, it is one of the largest importers of crude oil in the world, along with countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, Italy and Spain.