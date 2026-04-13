West Asia war: US blockade of Iran ports begins today as tensions rise

Hours after ceasefire talks between the US and Iran failed to make progress, tensions escalated with fresh threats and military moves from both sides. US President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz , stating that Iran would return to negotiations and “give us everything we want".

Talks held in Pakistan ended on Sunday without any agreement. Soon after, Trump said he had ordered the US Navy to begin a blockade targeting ships linked to Iran, adding that vessels paying tolls to Iran in international waters would be intercepted.

In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy warned that any military vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz “will be met with a firm and forceful response”.

Here are the key developments as of 9 am on Monday:

US developments

• US Central Command said a blockade of Iranian ports would begin Monday at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST). It added the move would be “enforced impartially against vessels of all nations” entering or leaving Iranian ports.

• Ships travelling between non-Iranian ports will still be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

• According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump is also considering limited military strikes along with the naval blockade to break the deadlock.

• Trump warned of 50 per cent tariffs on countries supplying weapons to Iran, saying the move was aimed at China. He said he had heard reports of China providing anti-aircraft “shoulder missiles” to Iran.

Iran’s latest moves

• President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran remains open to a deal if the US “abandons its totalitarianism” and respects Iranian rights.

• Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the latest round was the longest in a year. He noted that while there was some understanding on certain issues, key differences remained.

• Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned Western forces against escalation, saying “any miscalculated move will trap the enemy in the deadly whirlpools in the Strait”.

Israel’s military stance

• Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited southern Lebanon. He said the conflict is far from over and that Israel’s enemies are “fighting for survival”.

• He said Israel is open to a “real” and lasting peace deal with Lebanon, but stressed that operations against what he called a “terrorist regime” will continue.

Developments in Gulf countries

• Saudi Arabia has restored its East-West pipeline to full capacity of 7 million barrels per day, strengthening oil exports via the Red Sea.

• Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said direct talks with Israel will begin next Tuesday in Washington, with US mediation.

• The death toll in Lebanon from Israeli strikes has risen to 2,020, including women, children and health workers. Over 6,400 people have been injured, with nearly 100 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

India-related developments

• India’s Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell revised the crude pricing formula in March, giving over 50 per cent weight to Brent crude for the first time.

• The new basket includes 61 per cent Brent and 39 per cent Oman-Dubai benchmarks.

• With retail fuel prices unchanged, companies are facing under-recoveries of ₹24.40 per litre on petrol and ₹104.99 per litre on diesel.

• India has increased the supply of 5-kg LPG cylinders and expanded piped natural gas connections. Over 1.3 million small cylinders have been sold since March 23, while more than 424,000 PNG connections have been added.

Oil prices

• Brent crude rose $7.60, or 7.98 per cent, to $102.80 per barrel

• US West Texas Intermediate climbed $8.31, or 8.61 per cent, to $104.88 per barrel