West Asia war: Trump may extend ceasefire with Iran amid Hormuz blockade

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signalled he is open to extending the Iran ceasefire, even as Washington stepped up pressure on Tehran through military and economic measures, according to a report by Associated Press.

The current 14-day ceasefire is due to end on April 22. Trump said the deadline for a deal could be extended if talks continue to make progress. He also claimed negotiations were moving ahead and said he may attend the signing of an agreement if one is reached.

“If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go,” Trump said, praising Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir for their role in mediating.

Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire, which came into effect at midnight on Thursday.

Here are the key developments as of 10 am on Friday:

US developments

• Trump said the US is heading towards “victory very shortly” against Iran, referring to ongoing military developments.

• The US has expanded its naval operations beyond blocking Iranian ports. Its forces can now stop ships worldwide suspected of carrying supplies to Tehran, including oil, metals, weapons and electronics.

• The United States Central Command (Centcom) said over 10,000 personnel, more than a dozen ships, and over 100 aircraft are enforcing the blockade.

• US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said forces are ready to resume combat if Iran does not agree to a deal. “You Iran, can choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge, and we hope that you do for the people of Iran,” he said.

• The US House rejected a resolution seeking to limit Trump’s military action against Iran, with Republicans largely backing the administration.

ALSO READ: Trump claims Iran ready to hand over enriched uranium, says deal 'close' • White House official Stephen Miller said the naval blockade is “squeezing the economic life” out of Iran and reiterated opposition to Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iran’s latest moves

• Iran has indicated it may allow ships to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz if a deal is reached.

• It has halted petrochemical exports to stabilise domestic supply after disruptions caused by Israeli strikes.

• Senior adviser Mohsen Rezaei warned Iran will not leave the Strait of Hormuz until its “rights are fully secured”.

• Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Lebanon must be part of any broader US-Iran agreement.

Israel’s military stance

• Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he has agreed to a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon, which began at midnight Thursday.

• Netanyahu said Israel will not reduce its military presence, calling the current deployment stronger than before.

Developments in Gulf countries

• Hezbollah on Thursday said that it has opposed the talks between Israel and Lebanon.

• Lebanon’s Health Ministry said 2,196 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since March 2, including 260 women and 172 children; 7,185 others have been injured.

India-related developments

• India’s drug exports fell 23 per cent year-on-year in March due to shipping delays and disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

• India’s envoy Harish P raised concerns over threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and called for de-escalation.

• The US will not extend a sanctions waiver for buying Russian and Iranian oil, a move that could affect India’s energy sourcing. However, Indian refiners plan to continue buying Russian crude from non-sanctioned sources.

• A government panel has suggested removing excise duty on compressed natural gas and easing duties on LNG imports to boost gas usage.

Oil prices

• Brent crude fell 1.35 per cent to $98.05 per barrel

• US West Texas Intermediate declined 1.74 per cent to $93.40 per barrel