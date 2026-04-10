West Asia war: Iran warns Israel on Lebanon attacks; Trump targets Hormuz

The two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States is facing growing pressure as fresh military activity and regional tensions continue.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump accused Tehran of failing to ensure smooth oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and suggested that the country may have violated the terms of the temporary truce.

At the same time, Iran’s parliament speaker warned that continued Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon would bring “explicit costs and strong responses.”

Here are the key developments as of 9 am on Friday:

US developments

• Trump said there are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz and warned Tehran against doing so.

• Trump also questioned the effectiveness of the ceasefire that paused the conflict with Iran. “Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonourable, some would say,” he said.

• The White House supports reopening the strait under the ceasefire arrangement. However, officials said Trump opposes Iran’s military controlling the waterway and collecting tolls from passing ships.

Iran’s latest moves

• Iran’s paramilitary force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, denied launching attacks on Persian Gulf states on Thursday after allegations from Kuwait.

• Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said the “resolve for avenging” those killed in recent conflicts remains strong. He also warned that Tehran may change how it manages the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

• Iran's parliament speaker warned Thursday that continued Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon would bring "explicit costs and strong responses".

Israel’s military stance

• Israel criticised comments by Khawaja Asif, the defence minister of Pakistan, calling them “outrageous”. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu questioned Pakistan’s credibility as a neutral mediator.

• Netanyahu said there is “no ceasefire in Lebanon” and vowed to continue military operations with “full force” against Hezbollah.

• Netanyahu also said Israel wants direct talks with Beirut after heavy Israeli bombardment in Lebanon killed more than 250 people and threatened the US-Iran ceasefire.

• Israel said it killed the nephew of Naim Qassem, the leader of Hezbollah, during an overnight strike in Beirut.

Developments in Gulf countries

• Saudi Arabia detailed the damage caused by recent attacks on its energy sector. Production, transport, refining and petrochemical facilities in Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Yanbu were hit.

• A pumping station on the East-West Pipeline suffered major damage, reducing oil flow by about 700,000 barrels per day. Disruptions at the Manifa and Khurais fields cut output by another 600,000 barrels per day.

• Kuwait accused Iran and its allied groups of launching drone attacks on Thursday despite the ceasefire.

India-related developments

• Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri arrived in Doha on April 9 for a two-day visit as disruptions affect liquefied natural gas supplies from QatarEnergy.

• External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is finalising an agreement with Mauritius to supply oil and gas to strengthen the island nation’s energy security.

• Corporate earnings in India may also be affected. Brokerages estimate combined net profits of companies in the Nifty 50 index will grow 4.2 per cent year-on-year in Q4FY26, slower than 10 per cent growth in Q3FY26.

• India has also capped refinery margins after imposing a windfall tax on fuel exports to offset losses from domestic fuel sales.

Oil prices

• Brent crude futures rose 83 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $96.75 a barrel.

• West Texas Intermediate futures climbed $1.04, or 1.06 per cent, to $98.91 a barrel.