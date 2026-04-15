West Asia war: Trump says conflict 'close to over' amid Hormuz blockade

The US military on Tuesday said it has begun enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports . Tehran responded with warnings of possible strikes across the region, a day after President Donald Trump cautioned that Iranian warships approaching the blockade would face a “quick and brutal” attack.

Diplomatic efforts are still underway, with Pakistan trying to bring both sides back to the table. Trump said on Tuesday (local time) that a second round of talks “could be happening over the next two days”, after the first round ended without agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme

US developments

• Trump said the war with Iran is “very close” to ending. “I think it’s close to over, yeah. I view it as very close to being over,” he told Fox Business.

• Vice President JD Vance criticised Pope Leo XIV’s remarks on the conflict, saying they were not grounded in theological truth. He added the pope should be “careful” in commenting on the West Asia situation, though he said he respects the pontiff.

• The US Central Command said over 10,000 military personnel, along with multiple warships and aircraft, are involved in the blockade operation targeting Iranian ports

• According to the US military, no ships have crossed the blockade so far, and at least six merchant vessels have turned back after being warned.

• The blockade, which started on Monday, applies to all vessels heading to or from Iran through the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Iran’s latest moves

• Iran has begun restoring limited internet access for businesses and some users, suggesting efforts to reduce economic disruption caused by the ongoing conflict.

• Iran’s envoy to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, called the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz a “reckless misstep meant possibly for a dignified exit and face-saving".

• Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, criticised the UN over the blockade, calling it a “gross violation” of Iran’s sovereignty.

ALSO READ: US-sanctioned tanker 'Rich Starry' tests Trump blockade with Hormuz exit • In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, Iravani described the US move as an “illegal act of aggression” that threatens regional and global security.

Israel’s military stance

• Outgoing Mossad Director David Barnea said Israel’s campaign against Iran would not be complete until there is a change in Iran’s ruling system.

• The Israel Defence Forces said it carried out strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon’s Aadaysit Marjaayoun village after detecting increased militant activity.

Developments in Gulf countries

• The US hosted a trilateral meeting with Israel and Lebanon -- their first high-level talks since 1993 -- to discuss ceasefire efforts, security cooperation and a broader peace plan.

• Lebanon expressed hope that the talks could help end the conflict. While Iran wants regional wars to end before engaging with the US, Lebanon has insisted on representing its own position.

• The United Nations estimates that 8.8 million people worldwide could fall into poverty due to the crisis, with Asia-Pacific facing potential losses of up to $299 billion.

• The International Energy Agency said global oil demand may decline this year for the first time since the 2020 pandemic, as rising prices linked to the conflict hit consumption.

India-related developments

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump held a nearly 40-minute phone call, discussing the Strait of Hormuz blockade and broader bilateral cooperation.

• India’s total airline capacity in April fell 0.2 per cent, mainly due to a 7.9 per cent drop in international traffic linked to weak demand in West Asia, according to OAG data. Domestic capacity rose 3.4 per cent but did not offset the decline.

• Indian state-run refiners sharply increased crude oil imports from Russia by 148 per cent in March compared to the previous month, supported by a temporary US waiver, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

• External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Australia’s Penny Wong, discussing the evolving situation in West Asia.

• The United Nations warned that the conflict could push 2.5 million people in India into poverty and slow the country’s human development progress.

Oil prices

• Brent crude fell by 52 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $94.27 per barrel.

• US West Texas Intermediate crude declined by $1.04, or 1.1 per cent, to $90.24 per barrel.