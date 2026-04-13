US to block Iranian ports along Strait of Hormuz: Decoding the impact

The US Central Command (Centcom) announced that American forces will begin restricting ships linked to Iran in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz starting Monday, 7.30 pm (IST), following the collapse of talks with Tehran.

The move will effectively block access to Iranian Gulf ports. At the same time, vessels not linked to Iran will still be allowed to pass through one of the world’s busiest oil routes.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas. This includes supplies not only from Iran, but also from Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Any disruption here, even if partial, can push up oil prices, disrupt shipping routes and create ripple effects across global markets.

How many ports are located near the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and is lined with major ports on both the Iranian and Arab sides.

Roughly 15 to 20 major commercial and oil-related ports are clustered around the strait, spread across Iran, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Which ports fall on the Iranian side?

Iran’s ports are largely located along its southern coast facing the Persian Gulf and near the strait.

Shahid Rajaee Port is the country’s largest container port, with the capacity to handle more than 80 per cent of Iran’s container traffic and an annual capacity of around 3 to 4 million TEUs. It is located very close to the strait and serves as Iran’s main commercial gateway.

Bandar Abbas Port functions as a multipurpose hub handling both oil and container traffic and is closely integrated with Shahid Rajaee.

Jask Port, located on the Gulf of Oman, was developed to bypass the Strait of Hormuz through the Goreh-Jask pipeline. The pipeline has an effective capacity of about 300,000 barrels per day. However, exports from Jask remained limited, with less than 70,000 barrels per day shipped during the summer of 2024, before cargo loading stopped after September 2024, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed.

Which ports are on the non-Iranian side?

Ports outside Iran include some of the world’s largest logistics and energy hubs, particularly in the UAE.

Jebel Ali Port is the largest in West Asia, with a capacity of around 19 to 22 million TEUs, making it a key global transhipment hub. Khalifa Port also serves as a major industrial and container hub, with a capacity of 7 to 9 million TEUs and ongoing expansion.

The Port of Fujairah plays a crucial role in oil exports and bunkering. The UAE operates a 1.8 million barrel-per-day pipeline linking inland oil fields to Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, allowing exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Khor Fakkan Port, located in Sharjah, is an important transshipment gateway outside the strait, though detailed container figures are not readily available.

In Oman, Sohar Port handles around 1 million TEUs along with significant bulk cargo, while Salalah Port manages about 4 to 5 million TEUs and serves as a major global transshipment hub. Duqm Port is an emerging multipurpose facility positioned as a strategic alternative to Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port, with a capacity of about 3 million TEUs, is the kingdom’s main Gulf port, Reuters reported.

Qatar’s Hamad Port, with a capacity of around 7.5 million TEUs, is the country’s primary maritime gateway.

Smaller ports such as Shuwaikh in Kuwait and Mina Salman in Bahrain also depend heavily on access through the strait.

What is the total capacity and traffic in the region?

In 2025, an estimated 20 million barrels of oil passed through the strait each day, amounting to nearly $600 billion worth of energy trade annually, according to EIA data.

Ship-tracking data analysed by the BBC shows a sharp decline in vessel movement. Before the conflict, about 138 ships passed through the strait daily. After the ceasefire until April 10, only 19 ships were tracked over several days, including just four oil, gas or chemical tankers.

Which countries are likely to be most affected?

Countries in Asia, including China, India, and Singapore, are expected to be the most affected.

China remains the largest buyer of Iranian oil, accounting for more than 80 per cent of Iran’s shipments, according to Kpler data. In 2025, China imported an average of 1.38 million barrels per day of Iranian oil, about 13.4 per cent of its total imports.

Despite tensions, crude shipments from Iran to China have continued through the strait. A CNBC report citing Kpler data said about 12 million barrels of crude have moved through the waterway since the conflict began, with nearly all of it exported by Iran to China.

A blanket ban on tankers carrying Iranian crude could disrupt this supply and raise tensions between Washington and Beijing, especially ahead of US President Donald Trump’s planned visit to China. The Trump administration has also warned of an additional 50 per cent tariff on China if it supplies advanced defence equipment to Iran.

Singapore, Asia’s oil hub, increased its reliance on West Asian crude to over 70 per cent in 2025, up from about 50 per cent in 2024. This followed oil firm Exxon Mobil’s refinery expansion, which increased demand for heavier grades from the region.

What could be the impact on India?

India could face added pressure due to the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, especially as it continues to rely heavily on Gulf energy supplies.

India’s imports of Iranian crude have remained negligible since 2019 due to US sanctions. However, during the ongoing conflict, India received its first Iranian crude cargo in seven years.

The country still depends largely on imports from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, all of which pass through the same route. Despite tensions, India-bound cargoes have continued to transit the strait, with Iran allowing passage to what it calls “non-hostile” vessels, although under tight controls.

There is uncertainty over whether this will continue if the US enforces stricter restrictions.

India is particularly vulnerable in terms of LPG supply, as it depends on overseas suppliers for about 60 per cent of its consumption - most of it from West Asia. The ongoing crisis has even led to a domestic crisis.

How are regional exporters affected?

Iran faces the most direct impact due to restrictions on its ports. Other major exporters such as Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia could also face disruptions.

Even if non-Iranian ships are allowed to pass, higher insurance costs, delays and security risks are likely to affect shipments across the region.

(With agency inputs)