Monday, March 09, 2026 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / West Asia crisis complicates rate outlook for Asian central banks

West Asia crisis complicates rate outlook for Asian central banks

Share markets plunged and the safe-haven US dollar rose in Asia on Monday as oil surged past $110 a barrel, stoking fears of a protracted West Asia war on global energy supplies

Asian markets

Asian markets

Reuters TOKYO
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The escalating crisis in West Asia has dramatically changed the outlook for global central banks, with the huge supply shock posing a difficult trade-off between underpinning growth and countering inflation.

For emerging Asian central banks, cutting interest rates has become a risky bet not just because of ​the added price pressure from higher fuel costs, but the risk of triggering capital outflows through worsening terms of ​trade with the US

The Reserve Bank of India, for one, expects to focus more on supporting growth by keeping interest rates low, sources have told Reuters. ‌But a rush towards the safe-haven dollar, which is intensifying from the US-Iran war, may force it to ramp up intervention to prop up its weakening currency.

 

Thailand and the Philippines may be forced to reverse their dovish monetary policy stance, even as rising fuel costs hurt their economies, said Toru Nishihama, chief emerging market economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.

"Many central banks will face a tough decision as they come under pressure from both markets and governments," Nishihama said. "With no clear end in sight to the conflict, the risk of stagflation is heightening day by day."

Also Read

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Power, GNFC

Asian stocks, Asian shares

Iran will not bow to pressure from US and Israel, says President Pezeshkian

CLSA turns cautious on South Korea's Kospi

South Korea's Kospi bounces back after historic drop; CLSA turns cautious

global stocks

Asian shares surge, led by KOSPI; treasuries fall as war concerns ease

South korea, kospi, korean stocks

Panic sweeps Korean stocks in biggest one-day crash on record amid Iran war

Share markets plunged and the safe-haven US dollar rose in Asia on Monday as oil surged past $110 a barrel, stoking fears of a protracted West Asia war on global energy supplies and higher inflation that may force central banks to hike rates.

The trade-off is particularly acute for manufacturing-heavy economies like South Korea and Japan, which are dependent on global trade, stable markets and cheap raw material costs - all being undermined by the widening Middle East crisis.

South Korea's central bank, which kept rates steady in February, could take a more hawkish stance if inflation persistently stays a percentage point above its ‌target, said Citigroup economist Kim Jin-wook.

"For now, we continue to believe BoK is unlikely to hike policy rate in response to a higher-than-expected oil price," with government steps to curb fuel prices limiting the pass through of oil moves on inflation, Kim said.

'Think of the unthinkable'

Developed market central banks, such as the Federal Reserve, also face a tricky act balancing growth, inflation and increasing political pressure.

The dilemma runs deep for the Bank of Japan. If crude oil prices stay at $110 for a year, that could knock 0.39 of a percentage point off growth, according to Nomura Research Institute, a huge blow to an economy with subdued potential growth of around 0.5% to 1%.

But unlike in the past when it could afford to pause rate hikes, the BOJ has less room now to look through price pressures with inflation having exceeded its 2% target for nearly four years.

That ​means the BOJ will have little choice but to repeat its mantra of continued rate hikes, while staying mum on the timing of such a move that could draw ‌the ire of an administration hostile to higher borrowing costs, analysts say.

Australia and New Zealand are typical of how economies in different cycles put policymakers in a difficult bind.

Sustained oil price hikes risk de-anchoring price expectations in Australia, where inflation is already elevated, said Jonathan Kearns, chief economist at Challenger who is also a former ​Reserve Bank of Australia official.

"If ‌inflation expectations increase, which they obviously could in this period where we've had high inflation, that will mean that the Reserve Bank would need to have interest rates higher for longer ‌in order to bring inflation back down."

New Zealand faces a different challenge as the economy has struggled to recover from the hit from past rate hikes.

"We suspect central banks, and the RBNZ in particular, may well have to tolerate higher inflation in the short run to avoid tightening into a slowing global economy," said Jarrod ‌Kerr, chief economist ​at Kiwibank.

International ​Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday a 10% rise in oil prices, if persistent through most of the year, would result in a 40-basis-point increase in global inflation.

"We are seeing resilience tested again by the new conflict in West Asia," Georgieva said in a symposium in Tokyo. "My ‌advice to policymakers in this new global ​environment is think of the unthinkable and prepare for it."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

GM's ACDelco re-enters India via licensing pact with Assurance Intl

Oil over $100: How the Strait of Hormuz crisis is shaking the world economy

Oil over $100: How the Strait of Hormuz crisis is shaking the world economy

crude oil, oil sector

G7 nations to consider emergency oil release amid global price surge

Saudi Aramco, oil refinery

Saudi Aramco offers spot crude as war disrupts global oil supplies

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh closes universities to save electricity, fuel amid energy crisis

Topics : Central banks Asian stocks Asian Shares Asian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance