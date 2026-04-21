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Home / World News / West Asia crisis: Trump says he does not want to extend ceasefire with Iran

West Asia crisis: Trump says he does not want to extend ceasefire with Iran

With uncertainty still surrounding the possibility of last-minute diplomatic efforts, Trump indicated that military action could resume if an agreement is not reached soon

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US President Donald Trump (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 6:26 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump said he does not intend to extend the ongoing ceasefire with Iran, adding that Washington remains in a strong negotiating position and expects to secure what he described as a favourable deal.
 
Speaking in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Trump ruled out prolonging the truce. “I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time,” he said when asked about extending the ceasefire.
 
The US has expressed confidence that talks with Iran will move forward in Pakistan. A senior Iranian official also said that Tehran is considering participation in the proposed discussions.
 
 
With uncertainty still surrounding the possibility of last-minute diplomatic efforts, Trump indicated that military action could resume if an agreement is not reached soon.
 
“I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with. But we're ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go,” he said.
 
The remarks come as both sides weigh the prospects of negotiations against the risk of renewed escalation.
 

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 6:26 PM IST

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