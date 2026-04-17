Friday, April 17, 2026 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / West Asia energy output may take two years to recover: IEA on war impact

West Asia energy output may take two years to recover: IEA on war impact

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said that recovery timelines would vary across the region depending on national production capacities and infrastructure resilience

QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar

International Energy Agency is an international energy forum comprised of 29 industrialised countries under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development | Representative Image: Reuters

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The West Asia could take upto two years to restore lost energy production following the war with Iran, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), as reported by Switzerland's Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol told the Swiss newspaper that recovery timelines would vary across the region depending on national production capacities and infrastructure resilience.

"In Iraq, for example, it will take much longer than in Saudi Arabia," Birol said, highlighting the uneven pace of recovery among major oil-producing states.

He added that, according to IEA estimates, it would take "approximately two years overall" for production in the West Asia to return to pre-war levels.

 

Emphasising the global economy, he said, "I have said time and again that the global economy can be held hostage by a few hundred armed men," according to the newspaper.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex in narrow range; Bajaj Consumer jumps 9% on strong Q4 results

Donald Trump, Trump

Iran makes key concessions, deal to end war 'fairly soon', says Trump

pakistan Flag

Pakistan says it will keep backing US-Iran talks, urges ceasefire to hold

pakistan Flag

Pakistan prepares to host second round of US-Iran talks next week

Nuclear energy

Iran war fuels nuclear push across Asia, Africa amid energy shock

According to the newspaper, Birol anticipated further flight cancellations, disrupted supply chains, and renewed momentum for the comeback of nuclear energy.

Established in 1974, the International Energy Agency is an international energy forum comprised of 29 industrialised countries under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, to discuss the Iran ceasefire and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Al Jazeera, citing US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

The two sides discussed the urgent need to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring that commercial vessels can transit safely and that global energy supplies continue to flow without disruption.

The ceasefire agreed between Washington and Tehran is currently set to expire on April 22.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said it remains unclear whether the ceasefire with Iran will be extended, even as he expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations and indicated that the next round of talks could take place over the weekend.

Responding to a question on extending the ceasefire, President Trump said, "We're doing very well. I can tell you, maybe it'll happen before that. I'm not sure it needs to be extended. Just so you know, Iran wants to make a deal, and we're dealing very nicely with them. We've got to have no nuclear weapons. If we do, that's a big factor, and they're willing to do things today that they weren't willing to do two months ago."

He added that the US is currently focused on concluding a deal with Iran, suggesting that progress in talks could make an extension unnecessary.

The US Central Command (Centcom) said that US forces are actively enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade targeting Iran's ports and coastline, involving more than 10,000 personnel, over a dozen naval vessels, and upwards of 100 aircraft.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to host a virtual meeting of world leaders to discuss efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and secure vital shipping routes, CNN reported.

Leaders from around 40 countries are expected to participate in the summit, focusing on supporting the fragile ceasefire involving Iran and ensuring safe passage through the key maritime corridor, as reported by CNN.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Liberation Day tariffs help US reduce trade deficit with countriespremium

Xi Jinping, China

Xi hosts slew of world leaders in Beijing as Trump fights with allies

Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron

UK PM Starmer, French Prez Macron to host global meet on reopening Hormuz

Donald Trump

West Asia war: Trump may extend ceasefire with Iran amid Hormuz blockade

Donald Trump

Trump claims Iran ready to hand over enriched uranium, says deal 'close'

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions IEA International Energy Agency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayIsrael Lebanon CeasefireGold and Silver Rate todayIMD Weather Forecast TodayICICI Bank Q4 Results PreviewHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayWipro Share Price