Oil prices drop, dollar weakens: Top 5 developments after Trump's big move

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Washington would not strike Iranian power plants after what he described as “very good and productive” talks with Tehran. The announcement, made on social media, came just hours before a deadline he had set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, warning that the US would otherwise target its energy infrastructure.

Iran, however, denied any “direct or indirect” engagement with Washington and portrayed the move as a retreat following its warnings. The development came shortly after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said it would target Israel’s power facilities and infrastructure supporting US bases in the Gulf if Washington carried out its threat to “obliterate” Iran’s power network.

Since Trump’s claim of “productive” talks, global markets and geopolitical signals have shifted sharply. Here are the top five developments that followed:

1. Iran denies talks, calls Trump’s move a ‘backdown’

Multiple Iranian agencies, including Fars, Tasnim and Mehr, said there were no direct or indirect talks with the US, while state media framed Trump’s announcement as a climbdown under pressure.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said there had been no contact between Tehran and Washington, adding that Trump’s remarks were aimed at easing energy prices and buying time for military plans, according to Press TV, which cited a source speaking to IRIB News.

Shortly after the announcement, Iranian state television, as quoted by the Associated Press, said, “US president backs down following Iran’s firm warning.”

2. Israel launches fresh strikes despite US pause

Israel carried out a new wave of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure soon after Trump’s announcement, signalling continued military action despite the US decision to hold off.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force said it had launched another round of strikes targeting infrastructure linked to the Iranian regime in Tehran. In a separate post, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had “begun another wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian regime across Tehran.”

3. Markets swing as dollar weakens, equities rebound

Financial markets reacted sharply to the announcement. The US dollar weakened, while equities surged, with US stock futures rising more than 2 per cent and Europe’s STOXX 600 reversing earlier losses to trade higher.

Bond markets also shifted, with yields falling as investors priced in reduced geopolitical risk.

4. Oil prices drop sharply on easing supply fears

Brent crude prices fell steeply, dropping from around $114 to as low as $96 per barrel, as concerns over supply disruption eased following Trump’s decision. Prices later stabilised near $100 after Iran denied any talks.

5. UK welcomes move, stresses need to reopen Hormuz

The UK government said “any reports of productive talks are welcome” and reiterated that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was critical to global stability.

Notably, Iranian media, citing the country’s representative to the International Maritime Organisation, said that the strait remained open to most vessels, except those linked to what it described as “Iran’s enemies”. Indian and Pakistani ships were reportedly among those allowed safe passage.