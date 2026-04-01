West Asia war: Trump says conflict may end in 2-3 weeks; Brent at $104

The conflict in West Asia has entered its fifth week, with tensions continuing between the United States (US), Israel, and Iran. US President Donald Trump said the ongoing military conflict with Iran could end within the next two to three weeks.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran is willing to stop the fighting if it receives “firm guarantees” that there will be no future strikes on its territory. He described the attacks as “US-Israeli aggression”.

Here are the key developments as of 9 am on Wednesday:

India updates

• Prices of commercial LPG cylinders increased by ₹195.50 on Wednesday. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs ₹2,078.50 in Delhi. The last hike was ₹114.5 per cylinder on March 1.

• India’s real GDP growth for the next financial year could fall by around 1 percentage point if the conflict in West Asia continues, according to a report by EY. The report also said retail inflation could rise by about 1.5 percentage points from current estimates.

• India’s crude oil imports from Russia rose to a nine-month high of 1.96 million barrels per day (bpd) in March. This is a sharp jump from 1.04 million bpd in February.

• India added over 310,000 new piped natural gas (PNG) connections in March. Another 270,000 connections were issued as the government pushed expansion of cleaner fuel networks after supply disruptions following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

US developments

• The US is sending thousands of additional troops to West Asia. The Trump administration said talks with Iran have made some progress but warned that the conflict could escalate if a deal is not reached soon.

• Trump criticised allies who, according to him, have not done enough to support the US campaign against Iran. He told them to “go get your own oil” and said securing the Strait of Hormuz is “not for us".

• Trump also said the conflict could end within the next two to three weeks, expressing confidence in the US mission.

• He also claimed that it would take “15 to 20 years” for Iran to rebuild after the extensive US-Israeli strikes, saying the attacks have severely damaged the country’s strategic capabilities.

ALSO READ: 'Firm guarantees' against future strikes required to end war: Iranian Prez • Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said Washington is continuing to weaken Iran’s ability to project power beyond its borders. He said the US has struck more than 11,000 targets in Iran since the conflict escalated.

Iran’s latest moves

• Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a warning to 18 major American corporations , saying their regional infrastructure could be targeted. The force accused these companies of assisting US-Israeli operations through espionage services.

• President Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran is ready to end the fighting if it receives “firm guarantees” against future attacks.

• Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf condemned the strikes and said Iran would respond strongly. His comments came amid reports of increased US military deployment in the region, including Marines aboard the USS Tripoli.

• Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi criticised the US policy of “America First”. He said if the policy meant fueling the conflict or earning profits from war, the cost would be paid by “young soldiers”.

Israel’s moves

• Israel said early Wednesday it carried out a strike on the Tofigh Daru factory, which it claimed was supplying fentanyl for a chemical weapons programme. Iran confirmed the strike but said the facility only produces “hospital drugs”.

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the “enormous accomplishments” made during the conflict, saying the joint Israel-US campaign was “systematically crushing” the Iranian government.

• Netanyahu also said Israel’s military campaign against Iran is “not over” and claimed the joint operations have “shaken” the Iranian regime. He added that Israel is building new alliances in the region.

• Israel’s defence minister said the country plans to establish a buffer zone in southern Lebanon and retain control of the area up to the Litani River after the conflict with Hezbollah ends.

Developments in Gulf countries

• Authorities in Kuwait said on Wednesday that the country’s international airport was targeted by drones launched by Iran and allied groups. The attack hit fuel tanks at the airport and triggered a large fire, Al Jazeera reported.

• The UAE has barred Iranian citizens from entering or transiting the country. Airlines, including Emirates, Etihad Airways and FlyDubai announced the restrictions on their websites.

ALSO READ: Airfares likely to rise as ATF crosses ₹2 lakh/kl amid surge in oil prices • Qatar called for restraint and dialogue, warning that further escalation could threaten regional infrastructure and maritime security.

Oil prices

• Brent crude futures rose 66 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $104.63 per barrel.

• West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased 96 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $102.34 per barrel.

How the conflict began

The conflict began on February 28 when the US and Israel carried out airstrikes on several targets in Iran, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on US bases, embassies and energy infrastructure across the Gulf region, including in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.