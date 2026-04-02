West Asia war: Trump vows to hit Iran; Tehran appeals to American citizens

The war in West Asia may escalate further as US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could launch stronger attacks in the next two to three weeks if talks fail.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote an open letter to the American public, saying the Iranian people hold no hostility toward other nations and insisting that "Iran has never initiated a war".

Here are the key developments as of 10 am on Thursday:

India updates

• India’s pharmaceutical industry could face losses of up to $750 million if the conflict continues for another month due to disrupted supply chains.

• Prices of commercial LPG cylinders increased by ₹195.50 on Wednesday. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs ₹2,078.50 in Delhi. The last hike was ₹114.5 per cylinder on March 1.

• IndiGo said it will raise the fuel surcharge on airfares from April 2. The additional charge will range between ₹275 and ₹10,000 depending on the route and travel distance.

ALSO READ: Iran hits Haifa port after Trump says Tehran's missile programme destroyed • Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has increased prices of its premium petrol and diesel variants in New Delhi. XP100 petrol, a 100-octane fuel used in luxury cars and superbikes, now costs ₹160 per litre after an ₹11 hike. The price of Xtra Green diesel rose from ₹91.49 to ₹92.99 per litre.

US developments

Trump said Washington is close to achieving its military objectives and warned of stronger attacks if talks fail. He said the US is going to hit Iran hard in the next two to three weeks and send them back to "stone age where they belong".

• Trump claimed Iran’s weapons factories and launch sites have been destroyed, the country’s navy neutralised and its air force severely weakened.

• He further claimed that Iran’s new leadership had requested a ceasefire but said Washington would consider it only if the Strait of Hormuz is “open, free, and clear”.

ALSO READ: Iran sceptical of diplomacy for now, doubts Trump's intent, says US intel • Several US intelligence agencies believe Iran is currently unwilling to engage in meaningful negotiations to end the US-Israel war, Bloomberg reported.

Iran’s latest moves

• President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an open letter to Americans, calling on citizens to question common narratives about Iran as military tensions continue to rise.

• He said the Iranian people do not hold hostility toward other nations, including the people of the US, Europe or other neighbouring countries.

• Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the US entered the conflict due to Israel’s strategic "miscalculations". Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Washington’s diplomatic efforts are no longer credible.

• Baghaei said Tehran had been engaged in indirect talks with Washington through Oman when the "large-scale and unprovoked military campaign" began.

Israel’s moves

• The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it has struck thousands of targets in Iran and among its regional allies as part of a coordinated operation with the United States Central Command (Centcom).

• According to the military, more than 4,000 targets have been attacked, including over 10,000 terror-related components.

Developments in Gulf countries

• Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan held talks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the latest developments in the region.

• Bahrain said its air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed 186 ballistic missiles and 419 drones since the conflict began.

ALSO READ: China, Japan, South Korea should be involved in opening Hormuz: Trump • Iran struck an oil tanker off the coast of Qatar on Wednesday, while a cruise missile hit another tanker near Qatar’s coast, the Defence Ministry said.

Oil prices

• Brent crude futures rose $4.88, or 4.8 per cent, to $106.04 per barrel.

ALSO READ: Oil jumps over 4% as US to continue strikes on Iran; Brent crude at $106 • US West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased $4.17, or 4.2 per cent, to $104.29 per barrel.

How the conflict began

The conflict began on February 28 when the US and Israel carried out airstrikes on several targets in Iran, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones at US bases, embassies and energy facilities across the Gulf region, including in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.