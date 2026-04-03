West Asia war: Trump urges Iran deal before 'it's too late'; Brent at $109

The conflict in West Asia has entered its fifth week, with tensions between the US and Iran continuing to rise. The situation has pushed up oil prices and disrupted supplies in several countries, including India.

In response, the Iranian military issued a strong warning on Thursday, saying the conflict would continue until Washington faces what it called "permanent humiliation, regret, and surrender".

Here are the key developments as of 10 am on Friday:

India updates

• The Centre has temporarily paused a new regulatory framework meant to protect consumers of PNG, CNG, LPG, petrol and diesel. The step is aimed at protecting oil and gas companies from supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

• The government has allowed oil refining and petrochemical companies to allocate minimum quantities of C3 and C4 streams -- such as propane, butane, propylene and butenes -- to priority sectors including pharmaceuticals and food distribution.

• Oil refineries have been asked to divert part of the feedstock usually used to produce LPG towards industries affected by the petrochemical shortage.

• The LPG shortage linked to the conflict is beginning to affect migrant workers in major cities. Domestic helpers, street vendors and workers in the hospitality sector are increasingly leaving metro cities and returning to their hometowns as cooking gas becomes scarce.

US developments

• Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has asked Army Chief of Staff General Randy George to step down, Bloomberg reported. The request follows Trump's warning about possible military escalation against Iran.

• Trump said on Thursday that Iran’s biggest bridge had been hit and urged Tehran to reach a deal before it is "too late".

• The US has reiterated its willingness to hold diplomatic talks with Tehran. US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott told Al Jazeera that while Trump had sought "talks with Iran before the war", he accused the Iranian government of a continued "pursuit of a nuclear weapon".

• The US Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected Iran’s claim that it had shot down an "enemy" fighter jet over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said "all US fighter aircraft are accounted for".

Iran’s latest moves

• At least eight civilians were killed and 95 others injured after US-Israeli strikes targeted the B1 bridge in Karaj.

• Iran said it is drafting a proposal with Oman to monitor the Strait of Hormuz.

• Iran’s mission to the United Nations criticised recent remarks from Washington, saying the Trump’s threat to "bomb Iran back to the Stone Age" shows ignorance rather than strength and indicates intent to commit war crimes.

• President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran remains "resolute in defending" itself against American and Israeli aggression using all available capabilities.

• The Iranian military repeated its warning that the conflict will continue until Washington faces "permanent humiliation, regret and surrender".

Israel’s moves

• Iranian forces launched missiles targeting Israel’s northern port city of Haifa on Thursday.

• The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the launches on Telegram and said air defence systems were working to intercept the missiles.

Developments in Gulf countries

• The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote on Friday on a proposal aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz.

• The proposal was diluted after China and Russia opposed allowing the use of force to reopen the shipping route.

• More than 40 US allies met on Thursday to discuss ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The meeting, convened by the UK, included countries from Europe, West Asia and Asia, along with Australia and Canada.

• In Lebanon, Israeli strikes killed 27 people within 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Oil prices

• Brent crude futures rose $7.87, or 7.78 per cent, to close at $109.03 per barrel.

• US West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped $11.42, or 11.41 per cent, to $111.54 per barrel.

How the conflict began

The conflict began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on several targets in Iran, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran later retaliated by firing missiles and drones at US bases, embassies and energy facilities across the Gulf region, including in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.