West Asia war: Iran submits 10-point plan as Trump's Hormuz deadline nears

The war in West Asia has entered sixth week, with tensions between the US, Israel and Iran continuing to rise. President Donald Trump has warned of “complete demolition” of Iran’s power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by the deadline he set for Tuesday.

Trump earlier said on social media that Iran must reopen the Strait by “Tuesday, 8 pm Eastern Time” (5:30 am IST). Iran has rejected the warning, saying it will not be intimidated by what it called the US president’s “reckless threats”.

Here are the key developments as of 10 am on Tuesday:

India-related developments

• More than 1,700 Indian nationals have left Iran through land borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan since the conflict began over a month ago. Those evacuated include 895 students and 345 fishermen.

• The Centre has stepped up efforts to ensure adequate fertiliser supply before the kharif sowing season. Officials said fertiliser units are now receiving around 90 per cent of their required natural gas supply, up from 70-80 per cent earlier.

• Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the conflict has moved beyond a regional security issue and has become a “systemic tremor” affecting global energy supply and shaping a new multipolar world order.

• India, the world’s largest importer of urea, is looking to purchase about 2.5 million tonnes of the fertiliser ahead of the monsoon sowing season as the ongoing conflict disrupts domestic production.

US developments

• Trump said the deadline he set for Iran to reach an agreement by Tuesday remains final and warned of consequences if no deal is reached.

• Trump threatened to destroy Iran within four hours if Tehran fails to reach an agreement by Tuesday night, dismissing concerns about possible war crimes linked to strikes on power plants and bridges.

• Trump threatened legal action against journalists who reported details of a US military operation that rescued two airmen after their aircraft was shot down over Iran, accusing them of endangering the mission.

• US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that, following Trump’s directions, Monday would see the “largest volume of strikes” since the start of Operation Fury. He warned that the attacks could intensify if Iran does not agree to a deal.

Iran’s latest moves

• Iran said it remains undeterred by Trump's “reckless threats” and that such “baseless rhetoric” will not affect its military operations against US and Israeli forces.

• The spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Trump's threats, which he described as a result of repeated military failures, would not affect the “continued offensive operations of Islamic fighters” against American and Israeli targets or “erase the humiliation” of the US in West Asia.

• Iran has submitted a 10-point proposal to end the war with the US and Israel. The proposal was delivered through Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator in the conflict.

Israel’s military actions

• Israel struck a major petrochemical facility at Iran’s South Pars natural gas field and killed two commanders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Monday.

• Israeli officials said the attack on the gas field was meant to target a key source of Iran’s revenue. The field is also crucial for the country’s electricity production.

• Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a strong warning to Israel’s adversaries after the Israel Defense Forces said it had killed Major General Majid Khademi, head of the intelligence organisation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Developments in Gulf countries

• The UAE on Monday said its air defence systems intercepted several aerial threats launched from Iran.

• The UAE Ministry of Defence said its forces intercepted 12 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 19 unmanned aerial vehicles.

• Two tankers carrying liquefied natural gas from Qatar appear to have delayed their attempt to leave the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. The shipments would have been the first LNG exports to destinations outside the region since the war began.

• Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has risen to its highest level since the early days of the conflict. A total of 21 vessels passed through the waterway over the weekend as countries negotiated safe-passage arrangements with Iran.

• UAE official Anwar Gargash said any agreement to end the war must ensure free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that a deal that does not address Iran’s nuclear programme and missile capabilities could make the region more unstable.

Oil market impact

• Brent crude futures rose 57 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $110.34 a barrel.

• US West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by $1.26, or 1.1 per cent, to $113.67 a barrel.

How the conflict began

The conflict began on February 28 when the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on several locations in Iran, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran later responded by launching missiles and drones at US bases, embassies and energy facilities across the Gulf region, including in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.