West Asia war nears end: Where do the US, Iran, Israel stand today?

The US and Iran on Sunday reached an interim peace agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, setting the stage for 60 days of negotiations on the future of Tehran's nuclear programme. Officials from the two countries are scheduled to meet in Switzerland on Friday, June 19, to formally implement the agreement and sign the relevant documents.

The deal potentially brings to end a conflict that began on February 28 as a coordinated US-Israeli campaign targeting Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure. Here's a look at what objectives Iran, the US and Israel achieved during the conflict, and what questions still remain unanswered.

Motive behind US and Israel’s joint action on Iran

The American and Israeli interests largely aligned on striking Iran. The United States shared concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions but had broader objectives. The Trump administration sought to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, protect US military assets and allies in the region, and maintain stability in global energy markets.

For Israel, the main goal was to degrade Iran's nuclear programme, topple the regime, and weaken what it viewed as an existential security threat. Benjamin Netanyahu also sought to eliminate senior Iranian military commanders and weaken its proxy groups such as Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Did the US and Israel achieve their objectives?

To put it simply, the US-Israel operation was a partial success.

The strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders and prominent nuclear scientists, disrupting command structures and raising questions over succession.

However, these strikes failed to topple the Islamic regime, as Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba Khamenei was elected the new Supreme Leader shortly after the former's assassination. In fact, the attacks ended up making the regime stronger, which was earlier battling popular protest for suppression of women's rights and inflation.

In the IRGC, replacement commanders were appointed quickly, succession mechanisms functioned as intended and state institutions continued operating.

The US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran's uranium enrichment facilities, research centres and other nuclear infrastructure, giving a major setback to Tehran's nuclear programme. However, the fate of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile is unclear, as is the extent of the country's remaining enrichment capability.

Israel also sought to weaken Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah and the Houthis. The conflict degraded their capabilities and resulted in the loss of senior commanders and military infrastructure.

However, neither group was eliminated. Hezbollah remains a powerful force in Lebanon, while the Houthis continue to wield influence in Yemen, suggesting that Iran's regional network has been weakened but not dismantled.

What did Iran gain and lose in the conflict?

Iran emerged from the conflict bruised but intact. The country lost its Supreme Leader, senior military commanders, nuclear scientists and key elements of its military and nuclear infrastructure. The war also inflicted significant economic damage and disrupted energy exports.

Despite these setbacks, the Iranian state survived. Succession mechanisms functioned, new commanders were appointed quickly and government institutions remained operational.

One of Iran's most effective tools during the war was its control over the Strait of Hormuz, the route through which around a fifth of global oil trade normally passes. Tehran restricted access to the waterway, disrupting global energy markets and demonstrating its ability to impose economic costs far beyond the battlefield. The closure contributed to a sharp rise in oil prices and intensified international pressure for a negotiated settlement.

Iran may also emerge with a new source of revenue. During the conflict, Tehran introduced tolls and transit fees on vessels using the Strait of Hormuz and has reported receiving revenue from the system. Iranian officials have indicated they intend to maintain some form of managed transit regime even after the waterway reopens.

Reasons for Trump’s urgency to end US-Iran Conflict

For the last two months, US President Donald Trump appeared increasingly convinced that the costs of prolonging the conflict outweighed its benefits. Several factors likely drove the push towards a negotiated settlement.

1. Hormuz closure and global economic risks

The biggest trigger was the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The disruption pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel, rattled financial markets and raised fears of a broader energy crisis.

2.Rising inflation at home

The surge in oil prices fed directly into inflation concerns in the US. Higher crude prices translated into more expensive fuel, transportation and consumer goods, threatening to erode household purchasing power. The annual inflation rate in US rose to 4.2 per cent in May 2026, the highest level since April 2023, up from 3.8 per cent in April and broadly in line with market expectations. This marked the third consecutive monthly increase in headline inflation, driven by a sharp rise in energy prices, which jumped 23.5 per cent compared with 17.9 per cent in April amid an energy shock linked to the conflict with Iran.

3. Political pressure on Trump amid Midterms

READ: Trump's approval stays near record low as Iran war fuels economic concerns The war increasingly became a domestic political issue. Rising fuel prices and economic uncertainty weighed on public sentiment, while the conflict risked undermining Trump's longstanding pledge to avoid prolonged overseas wars. Reuters reported that the Iran war had negatively affected the President's approval ratings, making a diplomatic breakthrough politically valuable ahead of the US midterm elections.

4. Differences with Netanyahu

The conflict also highlighted differences between US and Israel. While Washington prioritised reopening Hormuz, lowering energy prices and ending the conflict, Israel appeared more focused on maintaining pressure on Iran and its allies. Tensions became visible over Israeli operations in Lebanon, which complicated negotiations and drew calls from Trump for restraint.

US President Donald Trump reportedly expressed anger in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Israeli strikes in Lebanon, saying: “What the f* are you doing?” and criticising the timing of the operation as disruptive to US–Iran peace efforts.

What remains to be seen?

US and Iranian officials are set to begin 60 days of negotiations, during which they must bridge significant differences over sanctions relief, nuclear restrictions and future arrangements.

Major issues that are yet to be resolved include:

1. Fate of Iran's nuclear programme

Negotiators will need to determine whether remaining nuclear material is destroyed, transferred or placed under international monitoring.

A US official cited by Reuters said said the agreement would ultimately lead to the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to be destroyed and removed. A senior Iranian official said the deal would allow Iran to dilute its enriched uranium inside the country.

2. Israel’s support for the deal

Another uncertainty is Israel's response. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has continued military operations in Lebanon even as negotiations progressed, exposing differences between Washington and Tel Aviv over how to deal with Iran and its allies.

Israel's opposition leaders have also criticised the agreement. Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan said the deal risked erasing military gains achieved during the conflict and described Netanyahu's handling of the war as a failure.

3. Sanctions and economic incentives

Iran is expected to push for the removal of US sanctions, access to billions of dollars in frozen overseas assets and economic assistance to rebuild infrastructure damaged during the war.