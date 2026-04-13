Monday, April 13, 2026 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UK, France to soon hold conference on Hormuz safe navigation, says Macron

UK, France to soon hold conference on Hormuz safe navigation, says Macron

France and UK will hold a conference in the coming days to build support for a multinational mission to ensure safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Macron said, amid US-Iran tensions

France's President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said France and the United Kingdom (UK) will organise a conference in the coming days to build support for a multinational mission aimed at ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
 
"This strictly defensive mission, distinct from the belligerents, will be deployed as soon as the situation allows," Macron said in a post on X.
 
His comments came after the US Central Command (Centcom) announced that American forces would begin restricting ships linked to Iran in the strategically vital waterway starting Monday, following the collapse of talks with Tehran.
 
Macron said the move is part of wider diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in West Asia and support long-term regional stability. He stressed that the proposed mission would be "strictly defensive" and not aligned with any side involved in the ongoing conflict.
 
 

Push for broader diplomatic solution

 
He linked the initiative to wider regional concerns, including Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes and what he called destabilising actions in the region.

Also Read

Noida Protest, Protest

Noida industrial workers' protest turns violent: What are their demands?

couple with doctor

Why is genetic screening before marriage essential for better family health

Strait of Hormuz, vessels

Three tankers attempt Strait of Hormuz transit after US flags blockade

TDS, Tax

TDS, TCS changes in new tax year: What shifts for NRIs, investors, travel

Iran, Iran flag

'No port in Gulf will be safe', warns Iran after US declares blockade

 
Macron said the mission is part of a larger push to resolve conflicts across West Asia through diplomacy, including efforts to stabilise Lebanon while respecting its sovereignty.
 
"No effort must be spared to swiftly achieve a solid and lasting resolution to the conflict in the Middle East through diplomatic means. A resolution that would enable the region to be endowed with a robust framework allowing each party to live in peace and security...." he said.
 
Macron reiterated that France is ready to play a "full part" in the mission, adding that deployment would depend on conditions on the ground.   
 

US restrictions on Hormuz

 
Starting Monday, the US will create a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. It will apply to vessels of all nationalities operating to and from Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
 
However, the US Central Command said ships travelling between non-Iranian ports would still be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
 
Iran strongly criticised the US move, warning that it could threaten maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
 
A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said protecting national sovereignty in territorial waters is a "natural and legal duty". The spokesperson added that maritime security should be ensured collectively by regional countries.
 
Iran also said it would continue to regulate access through the Strait of Hormuz. It warned that vessels linked to hostile entities would not be allowed passage, while others could transit under rules set by Iranian authorities.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Asean, Southeast Asian countries, Association of Southeast Asian Nations,

Asean urges US, Iran to sustain ceasefire, ensure safe passage via Hormuz

China Flag, China

China denies arms supply to Iran, rejects US claims as 'ill-intended'

Ajay Banga, World Bank

World Bank chief warns of looming jobs crisis even after Iran war ends

Hezbollah flag

Hezbollah claims 43 attacks on Israel amid escalating West Asia tensions

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

From Berlin Blockade to Strait of Hormuz: A history of wartime blockades

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict Emmanuel Macron US Iran tensions BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks to watch todayStock Market CrashIMD Weather UpdateStrait of Hormuz BlockadeElon Musk XchatIPL 2026, SRH vs RR Playing 11Personal Finance