UK, France to soon hold conference on Hormuz safe navigation, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said France and the United Kingdom (UK) will organise a conference in the coming days to build support for a multinational mission aimed at ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"This strictly defensive mission, distinct from the belligerents, will be deployed as soon as the situation allows," Macron said in a post on X.

His comments came after the US Central Command (Centcom) announced that American forces would begin restricting ships linked to Iran in the strategically vital waterway starting Monday, following the collapse of talks with Tehran.

Macron said the move is part of wider diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in West Asia and support long-term regional stability. He stressed that the proposed mission would be "strictly defensive" and not aligned with any side involved in the ongoing conflict.

Push for broader diplomatic solution

He linked the initiative to wider regional concerns, including Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes and what he called destabilising actions in the region.

Macron said the mission is part of a larger push to resolve conflicts across West Asia through diplomacy, including efforts to stabilise Lebanon while respecting its sovereignty.

"No effort must be spared to swiftly achieve a solid and lasting resolution to the conflict in the Middle East through diplomatic means. A resolution that would enable the region to be endowed with a robust framework allowing each party to live in peace and security...." he said.

ALSO READ: From Berlin Blockade to Strait of Hormuz: A history of wartime blockades Macron reiterated that France is ready to play a "full part" in the mission, adding that deployment would depend on conditions on the ground.

US restrictions on Hormuz

Starting Monday, the US will create a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. It will apply to vessels of all nationalities operating to and from Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

However, the US Central Command said ships travelling between non-Iranian ports would still be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran strongly criticised the US move, warning that it could threaten maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said protecting national sovereignty in territorial waters is a "natural and legal duty". The spokesperson added that maritime security should be ensured collectively by regional countries.

Iran also said it would continue to regulate access through the Strait of Hormuz. It warned that vessels linked to hostile entities would not be allowed passage, while others could transit under rules set by Iranian authorities.

(With agency inputs)