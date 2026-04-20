West Asia war: Trump to send team to Pak; Iran rejects talks citing breach

US President Donald Trump said American negotiators will travel to Pakistan on Monday for fresh talks with Iran, raising hopes of extending the ceasefire due to expire on Wednesday. Iran, however, denied agreeing to new talks, Al Jazeera reported.

Here are the key developments as of 9 am on Monday:

US developments

The US said it seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship on Sunday near the Strait of Hormuz, alleging it tried to bypass a naval blockade.

This marks the first such action since the US began blockading Iranian ports last week.

Iran’s latest moves

After the US seized its cargo ship, Iran’s joint military command said it is “armed piracy” and that it will retaliate.

Iran has rejected claims that it agreed to a second round of peace talks scheduled by the US, according to Al Jazeera.

Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran would continue to threaten vessels in the strait.

President Masoud Pezeshkian questioned the legitimacy of US efforts to restrict Iran’s nuclear programme, saying Washington has no legal basis for such actions.

Israel’s military stance

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel and the US are fighting a “battle of civilisation against barbarism”, referring to Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli military carried out fresh strikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday, along with artillery shelling and gunfire in several villages.

Netanyahu said Israel agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon “at the request of my friend President Trump”, but added operations against Hezbollah are not over.

Developments in Gulf countries

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said the current 10-day truce with Israel cannot be one-sided and warned of retaliation against any Israeli strikes.

Lebanese MP Hussein Haj Hassan claimed the ceasefire deal was due to pressure from Iran on the US, alleging Trump “gave in” to Tehran’s influence.

India-related developments

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard reportedly fired at ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, forcing a convoy of 14 India-bound vessels to halt, with most turning back.

India summoned Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali after two Indian ships were forced to reverse course, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The US has extended a waiver allowing India and others to continue buying Russian crude for nearly a month, easing supply concerns amid disruptions.

The rupee, up 2.1 per cent against the dollar so far in April, may face pressure due to rising crude prices and continued uncertainty in the strait.

Oil prices