How the West Asia conflict could leave Wall Street facing lasting risks

Financial markets may take much longer to stabilise after the conflict in West Asia, with investors warning that the shock could leave “scar tissue” on asset prices even if the ceasefire holds, The Financial Times reported.

Although markets rebounded after a temporary truce was announced, analysts say many indicators remain far from their pre-war levels and could stay elevated for some time.

Why energy prices remain elevated after the West Asia conflict

Oil prices have eased slightly in recent days but are still far above the levels seen before the conflict began. Investors say damage to infrastructure in the Gulf region and uncertainty over the safety of shipping routes could slow any return to normal, the news report said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, is still about 35 per cent higher than it was before the war started, even after falling from recent highs.

The news report quoted James Vokins, head of core income and investment grade credit at Aviva Investors, as saying that markets could continue to demand higher compensation for risk even if tensions cool.

There is more at stake than simply reopening the Strait of Hormuz, he said, adding that the events have likely created lasting damage in markets, which means investors will expect a higher risk premium even if a permanent ceasefire is reached.

How markets reacted to ceasefire but risks remain elevated

Global markets had fallen sharply through March as the conflict intensified and Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route that carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas.

Stocks and bonds moved lower at the same time during that period, reflecting widespread investor anxiety.

However, the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran triggered a strong rebound. European government bonds and stock markets recorded one of their best trading sessions in years on Wednesday, the news report said.

Despite this rally, many financial indicators remain strained. Bond yields — which move inversely to prices — have stayed elevated as traders reduced expectations that major central banks would soon cut interest rates.

The yield on the US two-year Treasury note, which had dropped to a four-year low before the war, is still about 0.4 percentage points higher than it was before hostilities began.

In Europe, the increase has been even sharper. Two-year bond yields in the UK, Germany, and Italy remain more than 0.5 percentage points higher than their pre-war levels, the news report said.

Why the global economic outlook has weakened after the conflict

Some analysts believe the conflict has already weakened the global economic outlook, even if the ceasefire continues.

The news report quoted Bill Papadakis, macro strategist at Swiss banking group Lombard Odier, as saying that the war had left enough damage to change the economic picture.

Why investors are reassessing US assets after the conflict

Traditionally, investors have viewed US Treasuries and the dollar as the world’s safest assets. However, some analysts say geopolitical tensions and rising US debt levels are now prompting investors to reassess that view.

George Pearkes, macro strategist at Bespoke Investment Group, said the war has increased risk perceptions around US financial assets. There is clearly a higher risk premium now attached to US assets compared with the period before the conflict, he said, as quoted by The Financial Times.

Andrew Jackson, head of investments at Vontobel, said clients were increasingly discussing alternatives to the US dollar. He also said that global investors were uneasy about US debt levels and Washington’s relations with other countries.

Some fund managers say the volatility seen during the conflict is prompting them to diversify their portfolios away from the US.

The energy shock is also weighing on European markets, which are more dependent on imported oil and gas.

Why the impact of the West Asia conflict may last beyond the ceasefire

The ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran was announced on Tuesday. Brokered by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the ceasefire agreement remains fragile as tensions in the region remain high, with Israel continuing air strikes in Lebanon.

Analysts say that even if the ceasefire holds, the economic consequences of the conflict will not disappear quickly.