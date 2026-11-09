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Home / World News / From Trump to Bill Ackman: Reactions to Nvidia's probe into CEO Huang

From Trump to Bill Ackman: Reactions to Nvidia's probe into CEO Huang

Nvidia's probe into whether CEO was targeted by Chinese intelligence has drawn reactions ranging from support from US President Donald Trump to concerns over national security, corporate governance

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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Nvidia's board is probing whether CEO Jensen Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after ​a media report alleged he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

Here's what people are saying:

Donald Trump, US President: 
"I have not spoken to him about it. I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on. I hope everything's fine ... ‌I think he's an honourable guy."
 
Bill Ackman, ​Pershing Square CEO: 
"I am not suggesting ​he gets a free pass. If indeed this is more than an affair, then ​it is obviously a real problem. I like the guy. He has done a lot of good for the world and I hope the damage here is minimal. That is, I am hoping for a simple affair, not a risk to our national security."
 

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Mohamed ​A. El-Erian, Former Pimco CEO: 
"While Nvidia has sought to reassure us all, there are several layers ‌here, beginning with the unfortunate timing. For example: The company is systemically important for ​tech, markets and the economy; Investors tend to struggle to price in key-person and governance issues; and there are fluid national security and geopolitical dynamics."
 
Josh Gilbert, Lead Analyst at Etoro: 
"This boardroom storm has landed ‌at a brutal time for ​the AI trade, but Nvidia's earnings on 17 ‌November are the real next test. While the investigation is likely to dent sentiment, ‌it won't alter anything long-term unless it leads to a change at the top, at which ​point it becomes a completely different ball game."
 
Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone: 
"Will Huang get replaced? No, I don't think that's going to happen. ​I think given that he is like the godfather of AI and, you know, the OG of what has been the biggest investment thematic that ‌we've seen in a generation, I mean, I think if we genuinely thought he was ‌going to step down ... the stock would be down - it would be an absolute bloodbath, to be honest.
 
"If it is found out that she's confirmed as a spy, then, crikey, it doesn't go well." 

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 11:25 AM IST