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White House asks OpenAI to limit early release of GPT 5.6 to small group

The request was made by the White House's Office of the National Cyber Director and the Office of Science and Technology Policy

OpenAi

The White House has asked OpenAI to release its AI model, GPT-5.6, only to a small group of government-approved partners before making it available more broadly. (Photo: Reuters)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 8:28 AM IST

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The White House has asked OpenAI to release its next artificial intelligence (AI) model, GPT-5.6, only to a small group of government-approved partners before making it available more broadly, according to a report by Axios
 
The request was made by the White House's Office of the National Cyber Director and the Office of Science and Technology Policy as the Trump administration develops a framework to test and evaluate the security of advanced AI models.
 
This is also the first instance of the US government seeking to limit the rollout of a frontier AI model before its public release.
 

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Topics : White House OpenAI artifical intelligence

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 8:26 AM IST

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