White House asks OpenAI to limit early release of GPT 5.6 to small group
The request was made by the White House's Office of the National Cyber Director and the Office of Science and Technology Policy
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
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The White House has asked OpenAI to release its next artificial intelligence (AI) model, GPT-5.6, only to a small group of government-approved partners before making it available more broadly, according to a report by Axios.
The request was made by the White House's Office of the National Cyber Director and the Office of Science and Technology Policy as the Trump administration develops a framework to test and evaluate the security of advanced AI models.
This is also the first instance of the US government seeking to limit the rollout of a frontier AI model before its public release.
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Topics : White House OpenAI artifical intelligence
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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 8:26 AM IST