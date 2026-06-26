White House asks OpenAI to limit early release of GPT 5.6 to small group

The White House has asked OpenAI to release its next artificial intelligence (AI) model, GPT-5.6, only to a small group of government-approved partners before making it available more broadly, according to a report by Axios.

The request was made by the White House's Office of the National Cyber Director and the Office of Science and Technology Policy as the Trump administration develops a framework to test and evaluate the security of advanced AI models.

This is also the first instance of the US government seeking to limit the rollout of a frontier AI model before its public release.