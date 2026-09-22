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Home / World News / White House launches 24/7 'Trump TV' amid escalating media access row

White House launches 24/7 'Trump TV' amid escalating media access row

The launch comes amid an escalating dispute between the Trump administration and several major news organisations over White House press access

Donald Trump,Trump

During the launch, the White House broadcast footage of Trump's previous public appearances and speeches, including his swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States (Photo:PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 7:57 AM IST

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The White House on Monday (local time) launched "Trump TV", a 24/7 streaming platform featuring past speeches by US President Donald Trump, administration announcements and updates, providing viewers with a dedicated platform for presidential content.

Announcing the launch, the official X account of The White House said, "IT'S LIVE. TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place. Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can."

During the launch, the White House broadcast footage of Trump's previous public appearances and speeches, including his swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States.

 

The launch comes amid an escalating dispute between the Trump administration and several major news organisations over White House press access.

Earlier on Monday, Trump defended restrictions imposed on CNN, Politico and MS NOW, after the three organisations filed a federal lawsuit challenging the administration's decision to revoke access for their journalists. 

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Speaking to reporters outside Gracie Mansion following his meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Trump dismissed suggestions that media organisations could boycott him.

"They said they were going to boycott me, but they never boycott me. So I wasn't very worried about that. Look at all that press," Trump said.

Trump said the media had an obligation to report fairly and defended his administration's decision to restrict outlets he accused of publishing what he called "fake news".

"I think that these outlets have an obligation to be fair. And if they're fake news, I really think I have an obligation not to allow them into another very special house," Trump said, referring to the White House.

The White House has defended the restrictions, arguing that the First Amendment protects the media's right to publish but does not guarantee individual organisations access to the White House grounds, briefing room or presidential press pool.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico have challenged the restrictions in court, arguing that the government should not determine which journalists can access the White House based on their reporting.

The dispute has also affected the White House television pool, which provides shared footage of presidential events to participating news organisations.

Trump is currently in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly and is scheduled to participate in the high-level General Debate and hold meetings with several world leaders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 7:57 AM IST