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Home / World News / White House lists $330.5 billion in investments in the US from India

White House lists $330.5 billion in investments in the US from India

The White House listed $330.5 billion in investments from India, including a $300 billion Reliance Industries refinery project, as part of $10.871 trillion in investments in the US.

White House

The White House has listed investments worth $330.5 billion from India, placing the country among the leading investors in the US. | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 9:52 PM IST

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The White House on Friday listed investments worth "trillions of dollars" in the US, including over USD 330 billion from India, placing it among the country's leading investors.
 The list of investments, played on loop on the White House YouTube channel, also features the USD 15 billion steel plant announced by Essar Group's Mesabi Metallics in Iowa.
 In the list of countries investing in the US, there are two entries for India - one listing USD 310 billion and another USD 20.5 billion.
 "Sit back, relax & enjoy the soothing sound of trillions pouring into America this Friday," the White House said in a post on X.
 
 There was no immediate response from the White House to queries on this matter.

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 In March, US President Donald Trump announced that Reliance Industries was investing USD 300 billion to set up an oil refinery in Brownsville, Texas.
 In May, Indian industry announced plans to invest up to USD 20.5 billion in the US on the sidelines of the SelectUSA Investment Summit.
 The total investments - both from private industry in the US and foreign nations - amount to USD 10.871 trillion.
 In his public rallies for the midterm elections, Trump has claimed that his administration secured more than USD 20 trillion worth of investments and commitments for the US economy.

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 9:52 PM IST