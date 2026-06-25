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Home / World News / White House seeks $87.6 bn for Iran war, farmers' aid and Ebola response

White House seeks $87.6 bn for Iran war, farmers' aid and Ebola response

The supplemental spending request includes $67 billion for defence needs linked to the Iran conflict alongside funding for farmers, Ebola response efforts and domestic projects

White House

The administration said it is requesting $67 billion for the Department of Defence for what it said were urgent needs related to the war against Iran, (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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The White House has formally requested $87.6 billion mostly to replenish the Pentagon after the US war against Iran, submitting the request to Congress at a politically difficult time as a majority of lawmakers have objected to any further military action.

The Office of Management and Budget sent the supplemental spending request Wednesday.

It arrived just hours after President Donald Trump assailed Republican senators during a private lunch -- engaging in a shouting match with one -- over their votes to approve a war powers resolution that would halt further hostilities.

The request is mostly for Operation Epic Fury, but it also includes a range of other items including aid to American farmers, help for the Ebola crisis in Africa and other needs closer to home, including restoration projects in Washington, D.C.

 

"I urge the Congress to take action on these important and urgent requests as soon as possible," said OMB Director Russ Vought in a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The administration said it is requesting $67 billion for the Department of Defence for what it said were urgent needs related to the war against Iran, including "funding for military personnel and readiness expenses, operational costs to rebuild stocks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : White House US Pentagon Pentagon Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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