Who are the key investors backing AI startup Anthropic ahead of IPO?
Amazon, Google and leading investment firms have poured billions into the Claude maker, whose public listing will test investor appetite for AI companies beyond Silicon Valley
Reuters
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Only a few startups have attracted as much investor conviction as Anthropic. Backed by some of the biggest names in technology and finance, the AI company has seen its valuation soar through successive funding rounds.
Its initial public offering now offers a closely watched test of whether investors beyond Silicon Valley share that enthusiasm for the leaders of the AI boom.
Here's a look at the key investors backing the Claude maker:
Amazon has invested at least $13 billion in Anthropic and in April agreed to invest up to an additional $20 billion. Anthropic also committed to spend more than $100 billion on the e-commerce giant's cloud services over 10 years
Google has committed up to $40 billion to Anthropic, including an initial $10 billion investment announced in April. The partnership provides Anthropic with cloud infrastructure and access to Google's AI chips, which are used to train and run Claude models
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Spark Capital led Anthropic's $450 million Series C round in May 2023 and gained board representation through general partner Yasmin Razavi
Lightspeed Venture led the $3.5 billion Series Partners E round in March 2025 and later co-led the $13 billion Series F round at a $183 billion valuation in September that year
Fidelity Management participated in Series E and & Research co-led the $13 billion Series F financing at a $183 billion valuation. The firm's other investments include Databricks and CoreWeave
Salesforce Ventures participated in the $450 million Series C round and the $3.5 billion Series E financing. The software firm's venture arm has also invested in firms such as Cohere and Chainguard
ICONIQ Capital led the $13 billion Series F round at a $183 billion valuation and later co-led the $30 billion Series G financing. The venture capital firm's investments include OpenAI and smart ring maker Oura
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund led the $30 billion Series G round at a $380 billion valuation. GIC has also invested in AI voice generation startup ElevenLabs
Coatue Management led the $30 billion Series G financing and later co-led the $65 billion Series H round. The investment firm has also financed companies such as Canva and CoreWeave
D1 Capital Partners invested across multiple large financings including Series E, Series F, Series G and Series H. The firm has holdings in Cognition AI and SpaceX
Sequoia Capital was a significant investor in Series G and became one of the lead investors in the $65 billion Series H round at a $965 billion valuation
Altimeter Capital invested in the September 2025 $13 billion fundraise and was a lead investor in the $65 billion Series H financing at a $965 billion valuation
Skype co-founder Tallinn led Anthropic's first institutional financing, a $124 million Series A round in 2021. The angel investor has also funded open-source AI startup Zyphra and Rain AI
Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt has backed Anthropic personally and is among the company's best-known individual investors. Schmidt has also funded Yann LeCun's Advanced Machine Intelligence
Menlo Ventures made its first investment in Anthropic in 2023 as part of a Series C round, and led Series D at an $18.4 billion valuation in 2024. It also participated in the $3.5 billion Series E round at a $61.5 billion valuation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 8:35 AM IST