President Donald Trump saw little choice but to fight to reinstate Jensen Huang at AI behemoth Nvidia.

The president has staked the nation's economic growth on artificial intelligence, and worried Huang's ouster was not only tanking the stock market -- but also risked putting the US behind Beijing in the race for dominance in the field if Huang, widely seen by backers and critics as a generational talent in artificial intelligence, were to be poached by a Chinese firm.

ALSO READ: Nvidia board made right call on Jensen Huang reinstatement, says Trump And the president, a thrice-married man and real estate maven who has seen his own marital infidelity scrutinised in the press, bristled at Huang being ousted from the company he built because of extramarital affairs, including one with an executive at a Singapore-based company who US officials suspect was a Chinese spy.

So Trump engaged in an extraordinary level of behind-the-scenes manoeuvring to reinstate Huang, starting almost immediately after the CEO's fall from grace when he resigned on Nov. 12 as reports trickled out about a trio of affairs. ALSO READ: Nvidia employees cheer Huang's return as CEO, Musk reacts to reinstatement

ALSO READ: Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO, board director with immediate effect The president stated plainly in a CNBC interview on Monday that he used his considerable sway to get Huang his job back. "I spoke to them," Trump said of the company's board of directors. "Let me just put it that way. And I convinced them."

Monday's reinstatement was a remarkable turnaround by Nvidia's board, which had insisted days after Huang's ouster that it was not considering such a move, even as Trump pushed for it and thousands signed an online petition calling for Huang's return.

Trump urged Huang's reinstatement for days Trump stayed loyal to the iconic CEO who was a trusted adviser to the White House on artificial intelligence and a big donor to the president's ballroom project, arguing the company and America would be best served with Huang in charge of Nvidia.

ALSO READ: Bernstein upgrades Nvidia stock to outperform as Jensen Huang returns

Trump is also a big personal believer and investor in Nvidia, a leader in the global artificial intelligence industry's boom. At the end of 2025, he had Nvidia holdings worth between $12.5 million and $58 million, according to his annual financial disclosure report filed in June 2026. That's up from $615,000 to $1.3 million in Nvidia stock in his disclosed holdings at the end of 2024.

The White House has said the president's portfolio is independently managed by third-party financial institutions. "All holdings are maintained in discretionary accounts and invested through computer-based model portfolios that automatically replicate recognised indexes," said Davis Ingle, a White House spokesman. "Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold." Trump said that the walloping AI stocks had taken following Huang's sacking helped him make his case. Some of his closest advisers helped persuade the board: Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who as recently as last week had called for a "dramatic shake-up" at Nvidia.

Huang is far from the first CEO to fall from grace because of infidelity or inappropriate relationships. In recent years, prominent executives like McDonald's Steve Easterbrook, BP's Bernard Looney and Intel's Brian Krzanich were forced out of their jobs.

Trump downplayed the issue. "He's apologised for that to the company, to the country and to his family and his wife, who's a fantastic person," Trump said on CNBC. "People are realising the job he's done."

Huang's scandal had additional complexity because one of the extramarital relationships was with a woman who US officials suspect had been an asset of China's intelligence service. Beijing has denied it.

As part of his campaign for Huang's reinstatement, Trump said US officials assured the company that Huang -- who acknowledged his relationship with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang -- did not present a national security risk.

Trump said that the Nvidia situation was different from other corporate scandals because Huang is an unprecedented talent who is shaping a technology that could impact just about every facet of life in the years to come. Trump also said he was concerned Huang could have been scooped up by a Chinese firm.

"This is different because of the vast amount of knowledge in his brain," Trump said.

Vance stepped up his involvement over the weekend in making Trump's case to the Nvidia board, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the White House deemed Vance, who worked in Silicon Valley before jumping into politics, to have the stature to serve as an effective emissary in helping Nvidia board members overcome their reservations.

Trump has long been influenced by stock market gyrations Trump marvelled during his CNBC interview at the impact Huang's reinstatement had on the stock market. The S&P 500 leapt 4.7 per cent on Monday following Huang's return.

During his time in the White House, the president has looked at the market as the ultimate validator of his leadership. The ebbs and flows of the market have shaped some of his most significant policies, including decisions on his ongoing war against Iran as well as his administration's tariff policy.

Trump views the AI build-out as a key driver of the economy. The biggest tech firms have spent roughly $800 billion this year building data centres and cramming them with the latest semiconductors from Nvidia as well as computing equipment, electrical components, HVAC gear, and copper wiring.

The investment is projected to only grow in coming years, and could total $10.3 trillion from 2025 through 2032, equal to about 3.6 per cent of the nation's economy, according to research from Columbia University economist Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh.

All the while, Trump has urged local communities to accept new data centres, even as political opposition to them has mounted. The surge in data centre construction has lifted wages for skilled workers such as electricians and plumbers, who are in short supply. And the demand for semiconductors is so voracious that it has increased the cost of gaming stations, smartphones, and laptops, worsening inflation.

The AI explosion has also significantly enriched American investors, particularly the wealthiest one-tenth of US families who own roughly 85 per cent of stock wealth. The AI-fueled jump has fattened Americans' 401(k)s and boosted consumer spending enough to accelerate the economy's expansion, leading some economists to worry in the wake of Huang's initial departure that if the stock market had kept tumbling, growth could slow.

Trump faces criticism from friends and foes alike for intervening For a Republican, Trump has long taken a surprisingly interventionist role in the private sector, snapping up government stakes in companies like Intel, US Steel, Westinghouse, and a long list of smaller but important rare earths interests. In an earlier deal with Nvidia, he secured 15 per cent of the company's revenues from sales of older chips to China.

Those deals have attracted some scrutiny from lawmakers. But Trump's role in getting Huang's job back drew immediate bipartisan fire.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a longtime ally of Trump, wrote on X that there was "something profoundly wrong" about Huang's relationship with the suspected Chinese spy and questioned the wisdom of returning him to run the most advanced chipmaking company in the world.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., announced Monday that Huang will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who are expected to assume leadership of their chambers in January, criticised the decision to reinstate Huang, with Jeffries in a statement calling it "indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible." Nevertheless, Trump said the scandal that shook one of the world's most valuable companies and caused ripples in the global economy could, in the end, be "a net positive" for Huang and the broader AI industry.

"It was a terrible spotlight in one way," Trump argued. "But in another way, it's shown how advanced this company is. How incredibly advanced it is with respect to him.