Why is China tightening travel rules for its citizens travelling abroad?

China is introducing tighter controls on overseas travel by its citizens as President Xi Jinping’s government steps up efforts to protect state secrets, sensitive technology and skilled talent from foreign influence, the Financial Times reported.

The new rules, which take effect on Tuesday (local time), formalise restrictions that have increasingly been imposed on government officials, Communist Party members and employees of state-owned enterprises. Those who violate the rules could face heavy fines and travel bans lasting from three months to an indefinite period, the news report said.

What do the new China travel rules cover?

The regulations were approved by Premier Li Qiang in July this year. The State Council said they were intended to standardise exit and entry procedures while protecting China’s “sovereignty, security and development interests”. The rules give authorities greater powers to stop citizens from leaving the country in cases involving national security, technology and export controls, the news report said.

ALSO READ: Satya Nadella warns AI must stay under human control in internal memo Under Article 4, government departments can prevent Chinese citizens from travelling abroad if violations of export controls or technology import and export rules are considered capable of threatening national industrial or technological security. The wording does not specifically target private companies. However, the news report quoted legal experts as saying that it could give authorities a clearer basis for restricting the overseas movement of executives, researchers and other employees at private technology companies.

Why is Beijing tightening overseas travel?

The measures come as China expands its efforts to protect strategically important industries and technology amid growing competition with the United States. Beijing has introduced a wider set of rules to counter foreign sanctions, protect sensitive technologies and limit the flow of information and expertise overseas. The latest travel rules add another layer to these measures by allowing authorities to restrict the movement of people whose work could be linked to national security or technology concerns, the news report said.

A recent high-profile example involved Xiao Hong, chief executive of AI company Manus. Xiao and other senior executives faced exit restrictions following the sale of the startup to US technology company Meta.

Could private-sector employees also face restrictions?

Although the regulations do not directly single out private companies, lawyers say their broad language gives authorities considerable discretion. Employees at technology companies, researchers and others working in strategically important areas could therefore face greater scrutiny when seeking to travel overseas. The rules also state that private immigration agencies can report public officials, military personnel and others who attempt to leave the country in violation of travel requirements.

ALSO READ: China extracts critical metals from lithium waste in a global first The news report quoted immigration consultants in China as saying that they are increasingly cautious about handling applications involving government employees, workers in sensitive technology roles and their family members. Some consultants said extensive reviews could make it extremely difficult for people in sensitive categories to obtain approval for overseas permanent residence, even without an outright ban.

Is China returning to tighter controls on foreign travel?

Analysts, as quoted by the news report, said the new rules can be seen as a significant shift from the period of greater international mobility that followed China’s economic opening. Henry Gao, a law professor at Singapore Management University, said the approach could gradually move China towards a model in which overseas travel is viewed less as an individual right and more as a privilege requiring administrative approval.

The concern is that even without formal bans, tighter scrutiny could lead people to exercise greater caution about travelling, working abroad or seeking foreign residency, the news report said.